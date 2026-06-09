Iran's Regime Shoots Down U.S. Helicopter, Trump Says He Will Strike Back

In the latest instance of its daily ceasefire violations, the terrorist Islamic Iranian regime shot down an American helicopter.

President Donald Trump posted on TruthSocial Tuesday, “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

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It is good news that our men survived, but it should be obvious by now that it is incredibly dangerous to continue pretending there is a ceasefire when there is not. It puts our service members at risk. This time the Iranian regime did not succeed in killing the pilots, but what about next time?

The murderous mullahs continue to execute their own Persian people who protested the regime. The Tehran terrorists are also bombarding civilians across multiple Middle Eastern countries and encouraging their terrorist proxies to join in the bloody activities.

For our VIPs: If We Pull Out of Iran, the Regime Will Slaughter Persians and Israelis

It is highly ironic that over the weekend, Trump was trying to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into not striking back against the Iranian regime and its terror proxy Hezbollah for a series of devastating bombardments targeting civilian areas. Multiple Israelis died in Hezbollah strikes last week. Iran’s other proxies, the Houthis, also joined in firing upon Israel. You can see Netanyahu’s statement below. Now, all of a sudden, Trump is discovering what Netanyahu and many of us already understood: The Iranian regime is not the least bit interested in negotiating in good faith, but it is just as determined to continue fighting and killing Americans as it is to fight and kill Israelis.

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Statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening:

"A year ago, we launched a historic preemptive strike against Iran’s intention to destroy us with atomic bombs. We thwarted this immediate threat – and we also eliminated the tyrant Khamenei.



If we had not acted in… pic.twitter.com/bSxNqr3MYm — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 8, 2026

As the Middle East Media Research Institute has highlighted, the Iranian regime leaders are not only fundamentalist Muslims who believe Allah has commanded Jihad against non-Muslims, particularly Jews, with the promise of eternal reward for terrorists, but they also believe that by battling Israel and America, they will trigger the coming of the Islamic Messiah.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Ghalibaf (or Qalibaf), who in April was among the Iranian negotiators speaking with American leaders, bragged soon after an abortive meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, "I, as a soldier, am fighting in the realm of negotiations.” For fundamentalist Muslims, lying to the enemy is not only permissible, but praiseworthy (see taqiyya). This is why terrorists in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and elsewhere have violated every deal they ever made with Israel or Western nations.

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