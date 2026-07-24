Mamdani’s Wife Fundraised for Gaza Then Never Donated the Money

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife, the one who illustrated radical anti-Jewish hate literature and celebrated the October 7 atrocities, fundraised money for a Gaza “charity” with tee-shirt sales, and then never sent the money to the “charity.”

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Like all fundamentalist Muslims, the Mamdanis love to make accusations of cruelty against Jews and Christians, but never actually help alleged victims themselves. Rama Duwaji Mamdani asserted her tee-shirt design would help raise cash for Dahnoun Mutual Aid, an anti-Israel group that claims to provide aid to displaced Palestinians. Dahnoun raised over $1 million online, but it never received the $2,000 from Duwaji’s tee-shirt sales. Duwaji “ghosted” the shirt’s seller despite numerous efforts to contact her and facilitate the transfer of the funds, according to the New York Post. A spokesman for Mamdani’s office insisted Duwaji did not keep the money for herself.

Rama Duwaji failed to send $2,000 raised from T-shirt benefit to Palestine charity https://t.co/gBwIpyNN0o pic.twitter.com/LHihI5OlCA — New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2026

From the Post:

The $47 T-shirts — which featured a drawing of a bird on top of a woman’s head with the Arabic phrase “Khair Ya Tair” (“Good news, oh bird!”) — were sold on Everpress, a London-based platform that worked with charities to sell items for fundraising. Duwaji pledged 100% of the profits from the shirts … The Post is told that Everpress appealed several times to Duwaji to send her banking information so that they could wire her the cash, which she then was required to send to the charity.

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Mamdani’s office repeated some of these facts, but without the crucial context. “First Lady Rama Duwaji designed a shirt for which 100% of the proceeds would go towards Dahnoun Mutual Aid for Gaza,” asserted spokeswoman Dora Pekec. “The shirt was sold via the third-party site Everpress HQ, which allows independent creators to sell clothing without upfront costs. At no point were the proceeds in the First Lady’s account. The proceeds remain at Everpress HQ and will be sent to the mutual aid organization.”

Except Duwaji designed the shirt back in 2024, based on the Post’s reporting. How many years is she planning to wait before actually sending the money? This actually highlights another point, which is that Duwaji doesn’t believe her own propaganda about the situation in Gaza being so desperate. If she really thought the aid was necessary to save lives, why did she show such indifference toward sending it?

Furthermore, Everpress announced it would be shutting down in May, so Duwaji is out of time.

Related: Hamas-Linked CAIR Builds New D.C. Hub With Cash From Sharia Regimes’ Bank

Like the Palestinian Authority bureaucrats who run pay-for-slay and the Hamas leaders who live in luxury, Duwaji has made money and fame off promoting terrorism while doing nothing to help the people in Gaza. She endorsed the despicable lie that there was no mass rape on October 7 and liked social media posts glorifying the October 7 terrorists while framing the atrocities as "liberation." Duwaji also provided a leading graphic for an essay by Susan Abulhawa called “A Trail of Soap.” Abulhawa labeled Jews "parasites" and "rabid demons," screeched about “Jewish supremacist vampires,” and asserted she wanted to vomit every time she heard the Hebrew language. When challenged on October 7, Abulhawa ranted, "Zionism is a disease of jewish supremacy that rots your brain".

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In actuality, antisemitism is a disease that rots the brain — and the morals.

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