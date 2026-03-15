Oct. 7 Survivor Excoriates Mamdani’s Wife for ‘Hoax’ Endorsement

A survivor of the Oct. 7 massacre condemned New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife for endorsing the disgusting and false claim that there was no mass rape on that infamous 2023 date.

Advertisement

Tali Biner told the New York Post that she "was there” and heard and saw the evidence for herself (warning: this article includes graphic details of sexual torture). “My message to Mrs. Mamdani is simple: political narratives should never cloud your judgment when it comes to the facts of October 7th. Real people suffered, were raped and were killed,” Biner exclaimed. In fact, the sexual torture was so horrendous that Biner, hiding in a camper, vowed she would ensure she was killed before the rapists could force themselves on her.

On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists cut off and played with women’s body parts, drove sharp objects in their privates, and violently raped young people before or even while killing them. Yet Rama Duwaji, Mamdani's wife, expressed support for the Oct. 7 massacre.

In fact, both Mamdani and Duwaji have multiple ties to individuals who praised the Oct. 7 atrocities, including Rama’s illustration for an essay from deranged Jew-hater Susan Abulhawa, who referred to Jews as “parasites,” “demons,” and “vampires.” Rama also liked multiple posts on social media glorifying the heinous Oct. 7 atrocities or denying the unimaginably brutal sexual abuse of that day.

Flashback: Mamdani Goes to Pro-Hamas Mosque Where Imam Called Oct. 7 ‘Silver Lining’

Biner was at the Nova music festival when the world turned into a bloody nightmare straight from hell. From her hiding place, she heard lengthy abuse sessions as Hamas terrorists alternatively raped and tortured women who would scream for 20 minutes at a time. Eventually there would be a gunshot. “I knew beyond any doubt what was happening was not just torture, it was sexual violence,” Biner told the Post.

Advertisement

“Deep down, I also knew that if they caught me, I would make sure that they kill me as soon as possible,” Biner stated. “I would never allow them to sexually violate me. That determination gave me clarity, focus, and the strength to survive, to bear witness, and to remember.”

When after hours of hiding she finally emerged, she was surrounded by naked, mutilated bodies. “They dismembered bodies and sexually violated women and men, including rape and the insertion of objects into their bodies,” she said of the horrifying scene. “These are the facts.”

Biner cannot forget the screams or the bodies. “Hearing people claim that the sexual violence of Oct. 7 was a ‘hoax’ is deeply painful and disturbing, especially when such claims come from a woman,” she said. “I would expect any woman – and especially Mrs. Mamdani – to at least try to imagine. To close her eyes and picture evil people breaking into her home, her safe space, assaulting her and her husband, daring to sexually violate her in front of her family, murdering her children before her eyes. This is exactly what our women and men experienced on Oct. 7th.”

Related: Mamdani Celebrated Ramadan With Man Who Called for Bombing Tel Aviv

Understandably, she continued, denial of the atrocities “makes my blood boil, not just because of the injustice to the victims of Oct. 7, but because every time sexual violence is politicized or denied, it weakens the protection women everywhere should have.”

Advertisement

Hamas also repeatedly sexually assaulted both male and female captives in Gaza, and possibly also the child captives. And never forget that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians not only celebrated Oct. 7 but continued to support such genocidal jihad against Israel as of late 2025.

Biner, a nurse, left her profession after the trauma she experienced and became an activist to tell the world about what happened on Oct. 7. “It breaks my heart to know that with mountains of evidence and admissions of the barbarism during the 2023 attack, some people willfully choose not to believe us,” she mourned. Mamdani and his wife are evil, but then again the Islamic religion absolutely endorses Jihad and rape, so Zohran and Rama are being faithful Muslims.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of Islamic terror and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.