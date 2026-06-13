Italian Woman Beheaded as Attacker Recites Passages From a Book. Yeah, THAT Book.

The new Europe is going to take some getting used to, but at least it’s clear now what it’s going to be like. Populating it will be people who believe that they have a responsibility to carry out the decrees of the creator of the universe, and they believe that among those decrees is a mandate to kill those who do not believe in that creator unless they submit to the hegemony of his law.

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And so in Italy recently, a woman was beheaded, in accord with commands found in the holy book of a rapidly growing segment of Italy’s population, and in case anyone remained determined to miss the point of what he had done (as many European authorities are), the perpetrator helpfully quoted from that book in justification of his actions. Welcome to the new Europe.

The Italian-language Firenze Today reported Friday that Issam Chlih, “a 29-year-old homeless Moroccan national,” is “the sole suspect in the murder of Silke Sauer,” who was “a 44-year-old German woman found decapitated near an abandoned farmhouse in the park of the former CNR site in Scandicci.” CNR is the National Research Council, an Italian government agency devoted to scientific and technological exploration.

Preliminary Investigations Judge (GIP) Roberta Di Maria ordered Chlih detained “due to the risk that Chlih might flee or reoffend.” This was a sensible decision, as the “‘brutal’ nature of the murder and the suspect’s personality led the judge to believe he might turn to contacts in his home country to escape. Furthermore, the judge noted that the circumstances of the crime and the attempt to clean up the crime scene demonstrated ‘an extraordinary level of criminal persistence.’”

Once again, welcome to the new Italy. Issam Chlih, however, is not your average hardened criminal or garden-variety recidivist. This is clear from the details of what happened on the fateful night in which Chlih beheaded Silke Sauer. “According to the Carabinieri's reconstruction,” Firenze Today notes, “Issam Chlih and Silke Sauer were together on the evening of February 16 and had stopped at a bar in Florence near the Leopolda station. Witnesses reported that Chlih shouted incoherent phrases and harassed customers. Police arrived at the scene after the bar manager called the emergency number (112).”

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The police were, however, too late: the couple had already left the bar. Early in the morning of the following day, however, “they returned to Scandicci by tram. Video surveillance cameras captured them walking toward the abandoned farmhouse. They reportedly began arguing right near the building.” It was at this point that “other homeless individuals present in the park at the former CNR site reportedly heard screaming and a male voice reciting verses from the Qur'an, shouting that the devil had taken possession of the woman. Immediately afterward, a female voice—presumably Silke Sauer’s—was heard shouting ‘stop’ in Italian.”

Issam Chlih did not stop. And “the following day, in a state of agitation, Chlih reportedly drove away anyone approaching the dog park adjacent to the farmhouse. Passersby called emergency services, and the twenty-nine-year-old was admitted to Torregalli Hospital. The next day, Wednesday, February 18, Silke’s body was discovered.”

How could something like this have happened? Well, that ain’t exactly rocket science. What Qur'an verses could Issam Chlih have been reciting? These are good candidates: “When you meet the unbelievers, strike the necks...” (47:4) And: “When your Lord inspired the angels, I am with you. So make those who believe stand firm. I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve. Then strike the necks and strike their fingertips.” (8:12)

Related: All It Took Was a Single Non-Woke Word for This Man’s Life’s Work to Come to the Brink of Ruin

Now, just because something is commanded in the Qur’an, and a Muslim acted in accord with that command and quoted that same book, that doesn’t mean that he actually carried out his actions because that’s what the book told him to do. But it certainly makes it likely, except to the terminally blinkered and willfully ignorant. And there are plenty of those.

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In Italy and elsewhere in the West, we will soon be told that Issam Chlih and others like him are mentally ill, and that Islam doesn't condone this sort of behavior. The people who are "experts" in the field of "counterterrorism" will assure us of this. And no one will contradict them, as those who know what the Qur'an says have already been vilified and dismissed as "Islamophobes." And so Silke Sauer will by no means be the last person to be beheaded in this manner.

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