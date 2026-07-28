Anthony Fauci Just Handed Marco Rubio One Heck of a Campaign Ad

Sarah Anderson | 6:13 PM on July 28, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

I don't know about y'all but I'm enjoying the heck out of Anthony Fauci's diary entries. I love that we're blasting them all over the internet. As many of you know, my mom spent her final three weeks mostly alone in a hospital room, not knowing why her husband and daughter weren't at her side, which I feel we can largely attribute to this narcissistic liar. I'm all for this public persecution.  

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As it turns out, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is good for something after all. 

Just to recap, Paul obtained and released more than 1,100 pages of the private diaries Fauci kept between 2019 and 2022 as part of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s investigation into the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. You've probably seen by now that they contained a lot of Fauci fawning over himself and tracking his own celebrity, awards, and media coverage, as well as him saying some not so nice things about his critics.

(Also, why does that look like my bedroom circa fourth or fifth grade?)  

Anyway, my colleagues have and will continue to cover this story, so I don't want to go too deep, but I did want to take a break from geopolitics to point out this little snippet that I ran across about our dear Secretary of State Marco Rubio. It gave me a good chuckle. 

Then-Sen. Rubio was quite critical of many of Fauci's statements back then, particularly saying that there was no need for people to go around wearing masks. He also accused Fauci of distorting the percentage of the population that would require vaccinations to reach herd immunity.  

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Fauci's response? He said he was being a "real a*****e."   

Here's the entire passage from his diary:  

Senator Marco Rubio is acting like a real a*****e. He is publicly calling me a liar about my statement in the NY Times about my assessments for the percent vaccinations needed for herd immunity. I had said that I modified my assessment of 70 to 75% to be 70 to 85% because we really did not know the precise number and I wanted to encourage people to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Actually, I made that change by extrapolating the measles situation where measles vaccine is 98% effective whereas SARS-CoV-2 is 94-95% effective. Measles begins to lose herd immunity at around 89-90% of population vaccinated and so I brought up the SARS-CoV-2 to 85% with the range being 70 to 85%. For that he called me a 'liar.' Big hypocrite as he continues to kiss Trump’s ass – the world’s biggest liar. 

Well, that didn't age well. The nation's most famous public health official — at least, most famous, according to himself — was having a private meltdown over then-Sen. Rubio's challenges. He literally sounds like a 12-year-old girl writing about how a mean girl named Jennifer called her names at school because she did a lame science fair project or something.

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And where are they now? One's the Secretary of State and National Security Advisor (and National Archivist) who is literally changing the world one communist dictator at a time. The other is about to go before the Senate to testify, just days after his humiliating little pink diary was read all around the world.   

It's no secret that Rubio has a decent chance of being on the GOP's 2028 ticket, either at the number one or number two spot. As we all continue to deal with the fallout of shutdowns, masks, vaccines, school closures, and the fact that many of our loved ones lived and died alone during that draconian period of our lives, I think this would be a perfect ad for his next campaign.  

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Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 MARCO RUBIO RAND PAUL VACCINES

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