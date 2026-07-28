Mamdani Opens Up a Can of Worms

New York City Council member Gale Brewer found her Upper West Side home on Mayor Zohran “Mam-Doxx-i” Mamdani's new pied-à-terre tax roll, even though she says she's lived there every day since 1994 and the tax is only supposed to apply to non-primary residences.

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New York Post:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration has published a searchable database of Big Apple properties that could fall under the state’s new pied-à-terre tax, effectively doxxing thousands of wealthy New Yorkers. The city’s Department of Finance uploaded the comprehensive list – which purports to cover all unoccupied, non-primary residences in the five boroughs worth north of $1 million – including the full names and addresses of every property owner. “It’s a reckless and foolish move, especially considering there are potentially thousands of properties on this list that do not qualify as second homes or whose owners will successfully dispute their inclusion,” Council Minority Leader David Carr (R-Staten Island) — whose own home appears on the list — told The Post Monday.

Mamdani placed property owners' names and addresses on a public database tied to a tax aimed at luxury second homes. He wanted to put wealthy absentee owners on notice; his administration also put longtime residents on display.

If you have a second home in New York City worth more than $5M, check your mailbox when you’re back in the five boroughs — because you've got mail.



Today, we sent notification letters to property owners, letting them know that our new pied-à-terre tax is coming soon.



The best… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 23, 2026

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The problem is larger than one mistaken entry. The published files contained more than 960,000 residence and owner entries, though roughly 31,000 homes had been expected to face review for the levy.

The Department of Finance admits its July 24 supplemental roll “includes, but is not limited to,” properties that may face the surcharge. Owners must now prove they qualify for an exemption, with deadlines falling on Aug. 21 or 24.

The city published first and will sort things out later.

Property records have long been public, and city rules required an assessment roll addendum. Neither fact excuses attaching a vast collection of names and addresses to a politically charged tax campaign before the city knows who belongs there.

A public record becomes more damaging when the government packages it as a roster of people who may be avoiding their “fair share.” The New York Post shares the list of “A-listers” who have become fair game.

The big names spotted by The Post scattered throughout the list included luminaries spanning the worlds of business, politics and the arts — such as actress and failed New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, a devoted Mamdani supporter. Taylor Swift’s Tribeca residence also seems to have made the cut, listed as being owned by the company “Euro Tribeca LLC.” Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky is also among the celebrities to appear on the document, along with an Upper East Side residence owned by the “Woody Allen 2005 Revocable Trust” and another owned by Helen Morris Scorsese, the wife of the famed filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Addresses listed under author and New Age guru Deepak Chopra, legendary journalist Gay Talese and the trust of late “60 Minutes” anchor Morley Safer also appear on the list. Fashion world icon Anna Wintour is also named on the list, as is her downtown Manhattan address. In April, Wintour famously gushed she was “full of admiration” for Mamdani’s wife and New York City first lady Rama Duwaji, despite her having liked a deranged social media post calling the Oct. 7, 2023 terror attack against Israel a “mass rape hoax” that the New York Times “fabricated.”

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Mamdani made the tone worse. On July 23, he told second-home owners to check their mail when they returned to the five boroughs because their mail was waiting.

The message carried the swagger of a campaign taunt, not the care expected from a mayor overseeing a complicated new tax. Department of Finance Commissioner Richard Lee promised fairness and careful review, but the administration's rollout undercut his pledge.

The surcharge can reach 1.3% of market value for one-to-three family homes valued at $25 million or more. Condos and co-ops can face rates from 4% to 6.5% during the first two years of the program.

Primary residences, rented units, homes occupied by immediate family members, and some entity-owned properties may be exempt. Sorting those facts requires tax returns, leases, identification, affidavits, and other records.

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Even the revenue promise is unsettled. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mamdani promoted the tax as a $500 million annual source for city services. New York City Comptroller Mark Levine's office estimated collections could fall between roughly $340 million and $380 million after rentals and changes in owner behavior are considered:

In this Fiscal Note we use previous pied-à-terre tax proposals to estimate potential revenues and highlight areas of uncertainty. Based on the parameters chosen for the analysis, tax revenues are critically dependent on the share of targeted properties that are rented and on the behavioral responses to the tax. We find that, before adjusting for these factors, our choice of tax rates and brackets could raise almost exactly $500 million from a little over 11,200 properties. However, revenues could be reduced to between roughly $340 million and $380 million based on assumptions on exclusions for rented units and behavioral changes following the imposition of the tax. Beyond the tax rates, the precision of the estimates is limited by the many unknowns regarding the tax, how it will be applied, and the properties and owners that will be subject to it. The most relevant are: the share of properties owned and occupied by primary residents (or their immediate relatives), the share of properties that are rented to primary residents, the share of cooperative and condominium units that might be appraised at less than $5 million, and how the tax might apply to two- and three-family residences. To assess the reliability of revenue forecasts, the City’s Department of Finance and Office of Management and Budget will need to release detailed assumptions on these points. Behavioral changes will only become evident over time and will hinge on the details of the tax and its exemption, but they could be significant. This Fiscal Note also summarizes questions and challenges from legal and administrative perspectives. For instance, it is unknown if the tax will be characterized as a property or a personal tax, or how it will be enforced. The administrative issues appear complex and will impact the stability of tax revenues. To close the City’s budget gap, collections will need to start in FY 2027 but it is unclear when, or how, the implementation will be affected by legal challenges.

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The city is building a budget around money that depends on valuations, exemptions, appeals, and decisions owners haven't made yet.

Supporters can argue wealthy people who keep expensive second homes in New York should contribute more. The debate belongs in Albany and City Hall.

Publishing a sprawling list before verifying who actually owes the tax is a separate failure of judgment. The government should know its target before placing a name beside an address and inviting the public to draw conclusions.

Mam-Doxx-i, as coined by our Matt Margolis, has opened his can of worms. Now residents, tenants, family members, LLC owners, co-op boards, and city employees must untangle it.

The mayor may enjoy taunting wealthy homeowners, leaving New Yorkers to learn whether City Hall can tell a pied-à-terre from somebody's home.

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