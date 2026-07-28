New York Post Reporter Shuts Down Unhinged Democrat on CNN

CNN's NewsNight panel on Monday night attempted to discuss the Democrat Party's chances in the 2026 midterms. Instead, viewers got a live demonstration of exactly why the party is in trouble. CNN host Abby Phillip opened the discussion by laying out just how dire things have gotten behind the scenes at the Democratic National Committee (DNC). The party is millions of dollars in debt.

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As PJ Media previously reported, the DNC is so short on cash that it's asked vendors not to bother sending bills until after the midterms. It even took a loan out on its own headquarters just to cover last year's off-year elections, never mind whatever it needs to spend this year. Phillip noted the obvious problem: Democrats may be sitting on a genuinely good political year, but their own party apparatus might squander it.

New York Post correspondent Lydia Moynihan agreed, and she connected the dots to something more revealing than a balance sheet. "And I think that's why they're so reluctant to disavow some of these really extreme radical policies, like getting rid of prisons and opening the borders again, as we saw under Biden," she hypothesized.

That comment triggered Isaiah Martin (D-Texas), a former congressional candidate, who then decided the conversation was over. Before Moynihan could finish her point about Zohran Mamdani, Martin kept talking over her.

Moynihan wasn't having it. "No, this is the thing," she said. "Great. Can I talk for a second?"

She pressed on, laying out her case that Mamdani, whom she said party leaders like Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama have embraced, represents the kind of radicalism Democrats refuse to confront. She brought up his visit to Rikers during the World Cup and his desire to abolish private property and prisons.

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Martin didn't respond to the substance. He just kept cutting her off. "When did he ever say that, Lydia?" he demanded. "You just lied." Moynihan tried to answer. Martin kept talking over her, clearly not interested in an answer, repeating the same demand for a citation instead of letting her get through a sentence. "I'm not here to answer to you," Moynihan told him. He falsely accused her of lying again. She offered to send him the website. He accused her of lying a third time.

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At one point, Moynihan had simply had enough of being talked over by a man who couldn't land a single substantive counterpoint. "Oh, my Lord," she said. "Can you stop interrupting me for, like, three seconds?" Phillip had to step in and told her to go ahead and finish.

Moynihan closed her point without further interruption, arguing that Mamdani is the new standard-bearer for a party that also rushed to embrace Graham Platner despite his Nazi tattoo. Her broader point stood untouched: There's no energy in the Democrat Party outside of its most radical wing, and the more conventional members, the Schumers of the world, are too scared to say so out loud.

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“Can I speak for two seconds?” — @LydiaMoynihan shuts down interrupting lefties on CNN NewsNight during a heated discussion about how the DNC is so broke that it asked vendors not to send bills until after the midterms and even put a loan on its own headquarters.



99 days out… pic.twitter.com/KVmPVj0qK6 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 28, 2026

Watch the clip, and the pattern is obvious. Martin never rebutted a single fact Moynihan raised. He just kept talking over her, because he had nothing — kind of like how the DNC has no money.

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