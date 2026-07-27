The Democratic National Committee Is Imploding

The Democrat Party has spent months promising a blue wave midterm election and projecting confidence, but behind closed doors, the Democratic National Committee is in turmoil.

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According to a New York Times report, the Democratic National Committee can't pay its bills and Chairman Ken Martin is paranoid and unhinged. In other words, the committee is drowning in internal chaos.

This is threatening to blunt whatever momentum Democrats thought they had heading into the midterms, which are now just 100 days away.

PJ Media previously reported that the DNC put up its own DC headquarters as collateral for a $15 million line of credit last year. That was bad news on its own. But it's gotten worse. Party leaders have now asked vendors to hold off sending invoices until after the midterms, according to three people briefed on the discussions.

Ouch.

And then there’s the issues with Chairman Martin. According to the report, he has become isolated, anxious about his job security, and dependent on a shrinking circle of trusted aides. More than two dozen current and former Democrats and DNC officials described his behavior to the New York Times, most speaking anonymously because nobody wants their name near this dumpster fire.

And who could blame them?

Just how unhinged has Martin become? Well, in early July, Martin allegedly threw his phone at a junior aide's desk while reprimanding him, prompting a formal HR complaint. Accounts differ on how hard he threw it, though everyone agrees it hit the desk, not the aide. Martin later met with HR about his behavior. The DNC declined to comment, and Martin declined an interview request.

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Martin has also made dark jokes about how long he'll last as chairman, even though his term runs through 2029, but he still insists he's committed to the party and hopeful about November.

The big problem for the Democrats, of course, is the money gap with Republicans. President Donald Trump controls a $400 million super PAC. The Republican National Committee reported $128.5 million in cash on hand. The DNC is $2 million in debt. Before filing its July report, the DNC even transferred $1 million out of its 2028 convention fund to prop up its main accounts.

The loan hasn't helped.

The DNC has paid more than $700,000 in interest on that $15 million line of credit, averaging over $75,000 a month, and starting in January it owes $1.66 million in principal payments every month. The DNC has funneled money to its House and Senate campaign arms every cycle for more than a decade, but officials have privately told congressional leaders that won't happen in 2026.

There isn't any cash left to give, and a big factor in this debacle is Kamala Harris. In 2024, Kamala Harris raised a ton of money in her campaign but left behind millions in debt that the DNC spent much of last year paying down with her help. Last fall, Martin sent $3 million each to Democratic gubernatorial campaigns in Virginia and New Jersey, structuring the loan for those transfers, hoping the wins would revive DNC fundraising.

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The bet hasn't paid off yet.

Martin's paranoia bled into his own team. This spring, he confronted the party's finance director over what he believed was an effort to push him out. In May, finance chairman Chris Korge was already talking with other officers about an emergency meeting on the party's finances. Martin read those talks as a plot against him, and when the two finally spoke late one Tuesday night, things got ugly fast.

The emergency meeting Korge wanted eventually happened in Pittsburgh in June. For the first time, party officers had to sign nondisclosure agreements just to be in the room. I wrote before that this was the sign of a huge problem. Well, there’s the proof.

Make no mistake about it, the Democratic National Committee is a dumpster fire right now. It’s deep in debt, can't pay its vendors on time, and its chairman is a paranoid wreck who needs nondisclosure agreements to keep its own board members quiet.

We’re 100 days out from the midterms, hardly enough time for things to turn around for the Democratic National Committee. This is gonna be fun to watch.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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