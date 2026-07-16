Democrats Are Panicking and Scrambling to Hide Something Big

Things just keep getting worse for the Democratic Party, and at this rate, they may need a new metaphor because "keeps getting worse" barely covers it anymore. We already told you the polls are tightening heading into the midterms in November, which was bad enough on its own. Now it turns out the party's situation is so much worse than we already know, and the people running the show apparently don’t want you to know just how bad it really is

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In a bizarre move, the Democratic National Committee required its senior leadership to sign non-disclosure agreements before a private meeting on the party's finances, according to two people familiar with the conversations who spoke to Axios. That alone is a break from past practice. DNC officers are high-ranking members of chair Ken Martin's team, not entry-level staffers. Officers at that level don't typically get handed a confidentiality agreement before they can hear how much money they have in their piggy bank and what they plan to do about it.

Make no mistake about it, you don't slap NDAs on your own leadership team unless you're worried about what might leak. And boy, it’s gotta be something really juicy.

The private senior officers’ meeting happened on June 25, five days before the Supreme Court issued a ruling that reshaped party fundraising rules. Martin has been fending off a crisis of confidence among Democrat donors, operatives, and even DNC members over how he's managing the party, especially with the Republican National Committee sitting on a huge fundraising advantage without any debt.

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And the numbers justify the panic. Through the end of May, the DNC had nearly $15 million on hand but $18 million in debt. The RNC, meanwhile, had $125 million on hand and zero debt. In other words, the Democrat Party is running on fumes, and they know it.

ICYMI: Democrats Got Some Devastating News About the Midterms

Martin has been privately and publicly defensive about all of this for months. In a contentious Pod Save America interview earlier this year, he insisted, "to suggest that we're not raising money is inaccurate." He also argued the real gap between the parties isn't about how much money comes in, but how much goes out. Dizzy from the spin yet?

The Supreme Court ruling that landed five days after that closed-door meeting didn't do Democrats any favors either. It lifted limits on how much parties can spend in coordination with candidates and allowed parties to buy campaign ads at the same discounted rate that individual campaigns pay. As we reported, that decision was widely seen as benefiting the GOP, as it effectively wiped out much of the fundraising edge Democratic candidates were counting on this fall.

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The DNC declined to comment on the specific NDA requirement for its officers. Chris Lowe, the DNC's national finance co-chair, waved off the whole thing as a non-issue, calling confidentiality agreements for officers and board-meeting attendees standard practice in the corporate world, even though they are not. Lowe also said senior DNC staff already operate under confidentiality agreements and argued it would be poor practice not to have them in place when finance and political strategy get discussed at the highest levels.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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