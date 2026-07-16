JD Vance to Joe Rogan: Aliens Are Demons, Hawks Sabotaged the MOU, Israel Is Meddling

Let’s begin with the positives: Appearing on the world’s most popular podcast is itself a big win. The visual of Vice President JD Vance joking, laughing, and philosophizing with Joe Rogan yesterday afternoon communicated to fans of The Joe Rogan Experience that JD Vance — and thus, the Trump administration — has earned Rogan’s seal of approval.

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And because of Rogan’s everyman appeal and reputation for intellectual curiosity, this matters. Because when you reach Joe Rogan, you don’t just reach his audience (which is in the millions) — you also reach his network of podcast influencers (Lex Fridman, Theo Von, Tom Segura, Bert Kreischer, Tony Hinchcliffe, Duncan Trussell, Joey Diaz, Ari Shaffir, Shane Gillis, Andrew Shulz, Tim Dillon). Together, their influence is enormous: It’s the biggest echo chamber in all of digital media.

They take their cues from JRE and propagandize accordingly.

Joe Rogan is an influencer who influences other influencers. That’s extraordinarily rare in today’s media landscape. (And it’s why his left-wing critics have called him “extraordinarily dangerous.”)

For most of the nearly three-hour interview, the veep came across as a normal, relatable dude who’s simply trying his best: He’s a capable, earnest, hard-working public servant. Vance’s intellect jumps off the screen; he’s the antithesis of stupid. This — coupled with his hardscrabble upbringing — gives his economic messaging credibility.

It just sounds different coming from a guy like JD Vance than a billionaire like Donald Trump.

But there’s a PR cost to being smart: Audiences assume your words, phrases, and statements are deliberate. You don’t receive the benefit of the doubt.

Quick example: Theo Von is a podcaster whose schtick is being an uneducated hick. He’s made comments about Jews and Israel that have infuriated GOP hawks like Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin. But because Von is perceived to be stupid, we don’t assume any malice. (“Stupid is as stupid does.”)

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With JD Vance, audiences do the opposite. We parse his words to divine his intent because he’s too dang smart to pick his words haphazardly. (More on that in a sec.)

Other positives: Vance is MAGA’s most gifted communicator of economic grievances. He seems sincere, compassionate, authentic, and fair-minded. If you’re an undecided voter, he’s exactly the kind of leader you want in your corner.

Come Nov. 2026 and Nov. 2028, if economic concerns, pocketbook issues, and middle-class grievances are the top issues, the Republican Party couldn’t ask for a better, more relatable messenger than JD Vance. He’s the right man at the right time.

In a socialism versus free market debate, Vance will win in a landslide.

Trouble is, the vast majority of the Rogan-Vance podcast wasn’t about the economy, pocketbook issues, or the middle class. It centered on Iran, Jeffrey Epstein, Israel, traitorous “hawks,” disloyal Republicans, and whether or not space aliens are demons (or maybe angels).

JD Vance is a highly organized thinker. He speaks in paragraphs (plural). That makes him an exceptionally dangerous debater — if you don’t believe me, go ask Tim Walz — but an awkwardly verbose conversationalist.

This sit-down with Rogan didn’t play to his strengths. He’s noticeably better on the debate stage.

Politically, the most interesting development was Vance’s calculation on Israel. Instead of choosing between the pro-Israel and anti-Israel factions, he declared himself a “reasonable moderate.”

JD Vance calls himself a “reasonable moderate” between pro- and anti-Israel extremes, saying he’s advocating a pragmatic relationship based on “shared interests” with Israel.



Vance says that Israel is an ally of the US like any other, no different from France or the UK, and… — AF Post (@AFpost) July 15, 2026

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It’s a risky calculation. If it works, he retains a MAGA coalition that was big and welcoming enough to include Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Megyn Kelly. Since neither side finds him objectionable, he could be a bridge between both extremes.

But I don’t think he can pull it off. It’s a helluva high-wire act. Besides, his strategy requires him to make a pragmatic argument about what many believe is a moral issue, which puts him behind the eight ball from the get-go.

More likely than not, he’ll eventually have to choose a side.

Many pro-Israel Republicans believe he already has. That’s because they’re reading into his emotive language, divining his words, and noting that he blames one side far more than the other.

NEW: Vice President @JDVance and Joe Rogan discuss a TIME article detailing an alleged Israeli funded “influencer” and digital media campaign aimed at undermining U.S. negotiations with Iran.



No foreign country should be allowed to run influence operations like this inside the… pic.twitter.com/IVjLbHQEz7 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) July 15, 2026

He explicitly accused “hawks” of sabotaging his (since-failed) Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Iran.

JD Vance on Iran negotiations:



“The military is one tool but diplomacy is another tool. I’m frustrated by Americans who say you can’t negotiate with the Iranians. Then what is your proposal to get people to stop shooting at ships in the Strait of Hormuz?” pic.twitter.com/yr6mtcQJoO — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 15, 2026

Vance also insisted that the $300 billion Iran payment story was a “bull**** argument” that was “completely made up” by “hawks” to “politically tank the negotiation.”

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JD Vance says the $300,000,000,000 Iran payment story is a "bullsh*t argument" that was "completely made up" by war hawks to tank the negotiation.



VANCE: "What we did with the MOU is we actually worked not just with the Iranians but with the Gulf Arab states."



"The Gulf States… https://t.co/zOI7iHlFYb pic.twitter.com/F7lTzecpLx — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 15, 2026

So, according to Vice President Vance, what’s motivating these bloodthirsty hawks?

In Israel, “some people in the Israeli government want war indefinitely.” And in America, the “hawks” want us to send 150,000 ground troops into Iran.

Which simply isn’t true:

Vance is the master of tearing down strawmen. NO ONE is proposing sending 150,000 troops to Iran. NO ONE. https://t.co/QdYu4LHNJl — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) July 15, 2026

Either way, Vance is taking the MOU criticism personally. Here’s Mediaite with excerpts from his appearance on JRE:

[P]eople have come after me and said that I’m influenced by Qatar, that I am influenced by foreign governments, that I take my marching orders from Tucker Carlson — there’s just so much bulls*** out there, when what I’m actually trying to do is accomplish what the President of the United States told me to accomplish, which is a settlement of this that accomplishes our objectives: Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon, and we have the free flow of oil and gas. […] But again, when I open up the pages of Time magazine and I see that there’s a literal foreign influence campaign being funded to tank the very deal that I was pursuing — and, oh, by the way, many of the people who were receiving that money were actually attacking me in completely dishonest ways — my response to that is: well, go to hell. I’m going to do what I have to do for the American people. I represent Americans first.

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Yet the people who blew up JD Vance’s (now failed) MOU weren’t hawks, Israelis, or disloyal neocons! It was the Iranians!

For someone who claims to be a “reasonable moderate,” he consistently — and repeatedly — assigns the least charitable interpretation to the pro-Israel/hawk faction while (mostly) ignoring the Groyper/isolationist faction. His disdain is difficult to ignore.

And because he’s so damn smart, we assume it’s deliberate.

Rogan and Vance also chatted about the VP’s claim that UFOs were demons. It was a very strange back-and-forth:

Joe Rogan presses JD Vance over his claim that UFOs may actually be demons. The vice president does not walk it back.



Rogan gave him three separate exits. Vance took none of them.



ROGAN: "You said something that I thought was very odd. You said that you thought that they were… pic.twitter.com/3w6eKsZW6G — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 15, 2026

Is it wise for the vice president to speculate about the supernatural? Perhaps: Speculating is fun. Everyone wonders about the unknown. I do.

But a politician must be careful not to get over his skis, lest he look ridiculous.

As a one-off, contemplating about the angelic/demonic origins of UFOs won’t move the needle either way. But coupled with Vance’s public declaration (and Susie Wiles’ description of him) as a proud “conspiracy theorist,” he risks being portrayed as a crackpot thinker.

Obviously, that’s not helpful for a man with presidential aspirations. This was an ill-advised rabbit hole.

We watch longform interviews to catch a window into someone’s mind, soul, and heart. A politician must be mindful of what he reveals. And he must be especially mindful when he’s spitballing about unproveable, unknowable metaphysical phenomena.

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If you do it right, the audience feels closer to you: Why, we both wonder about the same stuff! Why, you’re just like me!

But when you do it wrong, you look like a weirdo with a blown fuse in your brain.

Recommended: The Political Castration of Chuck Schumer — and the Rise of GOP Superman Brandon Gill

Vance also speculated about Jeffrey Epstein being an undercover agent of the CIA or (more likely) Mossad.

Rogan: Most people think Epstein was Mossad.



Vance: "Ya. Mossad or CIA or some other deep state, whether in America or Israel…He clearly had connections to the highest levels of American intelligence. He clearly had connections to the highest level of Israeli intelligence." pic.twitter.com/sdnI5XIlUf — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) July 15, 2026

And if Epstein was part of the Israeli deep state, Vance found it “interesting” that he was more connected to the Israeli left wing than the Netanyahu right wing.

Vice President JD Vance tells Joe Rogan that Jeffrey Epstein had clear connections to US and Israeli intelligence services.



"He clearly had connections to the highest levels of American intelligence, he clearly had connections to the highest levels of Israeli intelligence.” pic.twitter.com/Ze7HVfh0zC — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) July 15, 2026

But he also acknowledged that there’s no proof that Epstein was an intelligence asset. (Perhaps because this “proof” was already destroyed.)

2 things:



1) Most of the online posts intentionally omitted the next part of the video where Vance admits there are no documents connecting Epstein to any intelligence agency. See bellow.



2) I did a deep dive a year ago into all the available evidence that Epstein was working… https://t.co/CP8SbhjT5q pic.twitter.com/7ZfZGF6DxG — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 16, 2026

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Again, nothing provable. Just the VP spitballing his theories — for better or worse.

Here’s the interview:

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One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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