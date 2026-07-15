The Morning Briefing: The Commie Call Is Coming From Inside the Democrats' House

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Swansbeagrum preferred not to discuss the year he spent playing xylophone for Finland's very belated answer to the Village People.

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Gosh, we talk about socialism a lot lately, don't we? OK, I talk about communism but, as I wrote the other day, I use the words interchangeably.

What I find odd is that so many in the political chattering class — both on the right and left — are acting as if the young idiot Zohran Mamdani wing of the Democratic Party is dragging the party in a new direction. Seriously, I see more of that than you might think. As I have been saying and writing for months, the Dems long ago wandered into Commie Land, they were just heavily invested in pretending that they hadn't. Until President Trump upended the political tradition apple cart in 2016, the Democrats used to be better at playing a more subtle long game in politics. Since then, they've been singularly focused on being consumed by hatred for the man who denied their alcoholic Ice Queen the presidency that they felt she was entitled to.

Any nuance in strategy or tactics is lost to the Democrats now. Their coyness about being too far left is gone. The older Dems may not be shouting their love of socialism from the hilltops, but they also haven't once told Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to shut her perpetually gaping maw. The old Dems are just like the new Dems. Mamdani and his ilk are the lizard faces that are revealed when the American masks are pulled off.

All that is really happening with the Democrats right now is a good, old-fashioned power struggle between the young and old. There is no ideological struggle here, because there isn't anything that Zohran Mamdani believes in that Chuck Schumer or Hakeem Jeffries disagree with. Still, some of the Democratic old guard (read: Clinton people) would like to put on a show for the public and say that isn't so.

My Townhall colleague Amy Curtis wrote yesterday about former Hillary Clinton advisor Al Mottur and his harsh words for the youthful commie types in the party:

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"These people, they're not crazy, they're ideologues. They don't love America, let me say that," said Mottur. "A lot of these people do not love America and I'm not team Democrat, I'm team America. And if we have people in our party who are so far Left, that they are saying we don't want to protect people from crime, well, that's just absurd. And, by the way, we're not going to win a national election, let alone an election in Michigan, if that's our position."

Cool story, Al. Here's the thing, though — it is mainstream Democrats who have firmly established the soft-on-crime ethos in your party, not the young'uns. You all believe the same things, the younger Dems are just louder and more honest about what they're up to. It's working for them right now because they've seen how feckless the Dem establishment has become since it's been riddled with Trump Derangement Syndrome. Voters in general want something positive to get behind, but it's more true for younger voters who are filled with unbridled idealism. "We hate that guy!" doesn't move them.

Zohran Mamdani is vehemently opposed to ICE, but if you look at his public proclamations and interviews, you'll notice that he doesn't spend a lot of time specifically whining about President Trump. He's got too many fake free things to offer the kids.

Democrats have been repeatedly swan diving into the 20% deep end on every 80/20 issue there is, so it shouldn't surprise them that the rowdy youth want to make it all louder. No older elected Democrat is in any position to tell the young commies that they're going too far. My latest column is about an Opinion piece in The New York Times that outlines exactly where and how the Democrats should dial back the far-left insanity if they want to win elections again. You read that right — The New York Times is saying that the party is too out there.

The Democratic Socialists of America aren't a political party, they're a political organization. DSA "luminaries" Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are registered Democrats. They don't need to start a new party, they already belong to one that's sympathetic to everything that they believe.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Friend of the Briefing Jonathan S. starts us off:

Your comments and on today's Mailbag from Will about the three-names, etc. almost reminded me of Rowan and Martin's "Laugh In" where actors would come up with stuff like, "If Yvonne married Neil Diamond, divorced him and married Jack Nicklaus, then divorced him to marry Claude Darling, her name would be Yvonne Diamond Nicklaus Darling!" I was in grade school at the time and a lot of the stuff flew over my head, but oh did I have a crush on Patti Deutsch and Judy Carne! Had to throw in a non sed bolo sequitir in there (courtesy of Google Tranlate's English to Latin feature (sed amicus tantum sum consilii tibi donec lingua Latina deficiat). Tip of the derby to Google Translate, no?

I have been following a Laugh-In account on Instagram for several months and have been having a blast with that nostalgia fix. I was a kid then too, but was more of a Goldie Hawn guy. That's a crush that lasted for years. It's a shame that something that goofy and fun wouldn't work today — too many constipated serious people in the world. I'm not sure what was going on with the Latin there. I was a post-Vatican II Catholic school kid, so it was no longer required.

This is from Dave A. — another Friend of the Briefing:

Morning SK - Dude you are on a roll with the Kabana Comedy lately - so glad you added another edition of the Brits wit with the "I"m Sorry I Haven't a Clue" bit. You turned me on to this with the first post comparing things said in bed and in the garden had me laughing out loud, these quips were just as good. Not sure when this was dated, but it does seem like the Brits have lost their edge nowadays. As always, keep up the good work - you da man!!

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There is a treasure trove of comedy online, I have chunks of time slip right away from me sometimes when I hit a YouTube or Instagram rabbit hole. I'm glad you're enjoying it. By the way, I don't think the Brits have lost their edge. I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue is still on the air, which should mean more clips are coming to YouTube. Jimmy Carr's psychotic 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is also still running strong. Lot of clips of that on YouTube too, and several seasons are available on Prime Video. I don't share clips from that here because most of my faves aren't really family-friendly.

As always, you guys are the best!

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This popped up on Instagram the other day. It's good to slot this in two or three times a year.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/15/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, JULY 16, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Sinclair

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Secondary Print: AFP

Radio: NPR

New Media: Washington Free Beacon



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT meets with Senator Darline Graham

Oval Office

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT meets with the President of El Salvador

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



9:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers an Address to the Nation

East Room

On Camera



Briefing Schedule

1:00 PM Press Briefing by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

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