Democrats’ Vote Against Israel Revealed Who Now Controls the Party

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) didn't merely disagree with her party leader; she joined 102 other Democrats and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) in voting to strip $3.3 billion in annual aid from Israel.

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The amendment failed 104-314, with 10 members voting present. Massie cast the only Republican vote for it. Nearly half the Democratic caucus said yes. From Politico:

The amendment to a State Department spending bill would have eliminated $3.3 billion in funding, and thanks to strong Republican support for the Jewish state, it failed 314-104 . But the vote served as a moment of reckoning for House Democrats who have had to confront years of voter outrage about Israel’s handling of the war in Gaza. “There’s also a real sense that the status quo cannot continue,” the House’s No. 2 Democrat, Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, said in an interview before voting for the amendment. The vote came after months of contentious primary elections where progressive candidates toppled incumbent after incumbent by publicly eschewing spending from pro-Israel groups and promising to recast America’s relationship with the nation. The scale of Democratic support for the amendment Wednesday was an acknowledgment of the grassroots fury that has reshaped the political landscape inside the party — a transformation that has rapidly accelerated under President Donald Trump and his close ties to the hard-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Just over two years ago, only 37 House Democrats — mostly on the party’s hard-left flank — voted for a similar bid to crack down on U.S. for Israel. This time, a much broader swath of Democrats came along — 103 of the 211 members voting Wednesday, plus another 10 who voted “present.”

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House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) opposed the amendment because its language was too broad. It could've affected diplomatic and humanitarian spending, along with military assistance.

Jeffries also refused to push his caucus toward a no vote. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) supported the measure despite calling it poorly designed. The party's top ranks split because its anti-Israel wing has grown too large to ignore.

Massie's position comes from his long opposition to foreign aid. His vote fits his record, doesn't it? From the Associated Press:

The amendment to strip Israel’s foreign aid was offered by Rep. Thomas Massie, the libertarian-leaning Kentucky Republican who lost his own bid for reelection after Trump backed his challenger. During the floor debate, Massie said the $3.3 billion could be better spent at home on U.S. roads, bridges and veterans’ needs, especially as national deficits are on the rise. He said the American weapons were used on “oftentimes innocent civilians.” “I think we should stop it — we should put them on a diet,” Massie said. But Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, himself a former party leader, championed longtime support of Israel and warned against withdrawing U.S. aid. “I rise in strong opposition to this amendment, which would dangerously undermine American national security,” Hoyer said. He said it would limit the United States’ ability to confront terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, which he said “expressly target American citizens and military personnel.”

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The Democratic movement is far more troubling; only 37 House Democrats supported a similar proposal two years ago.

The number has now climbed to 103.

Democrats defending the vote insist they were rejecting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military policies rather than Israel itself. Criticism of any government is legitimate.

Cutting off an ally's security assistance while it faces Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian-backed enemies goes far beyond criticism.

The socialist influence isn't hidden; the Democratic Socialists of America platform demands an end to American weapon sales. Socialist candidates and their allies have also defeated established Democrats while campaigning against support for Israel.

The socialist left doesn't need a congressional majority to steer the Democratic Party; it needs enough primary victories to frighten incumbents, divide leaders, and make longtime supporters of Israel retreat. Wednesday's vote showed how well the pressure is working.

Israel's government can make mistakes, Netanyahu can be challenged, and American aid can be reviewed and debated. None of those positions require Congress to turn its back on the world's only Jewish state after the Oct. 7 massacre revealed what its enemies intend.

Democrats could have proposed tighter oversight, restrictions on offensive weapons, or protections for civilian relief.

Instead, 103 of them accepted a blunt amendment whose own supporters admitted was flawed. They wanted the message more than they cared about the language.

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The final vote preserved the aid because Republicans stood almost unanimously against the amendment. President Donald Trump's support for Israel also leaves little chance that such a cutoff could become law while he remains in office.

Still, Israel's leaders now know how quickly Democratic support is collapsing.

The party's movement toward socialism and its retreat from Israel aren't separate developments. The same activists driving Democrats left on the economy, policing, immigration, and culture have made hostility toward Israel part of their political identity.

Wednesday's vote didn't change American policy; it exposed the Democratic Party's direction. Jeffries may hold the leadership title, but the anti-Israel left is setting the pace.

Democrats should be ashamed that nearly half their House caucus followed it.

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