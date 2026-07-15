Sec. War Hegseth Calls for a High-T Military, and Here Come the Beta Male Hissy Fits

I don't know if you had the privilege of seeing the University of California, San Francisco Chancellor, Dr. Sam Hawgood, a medical doctor and not a "doctor Jill" kind of doctor, testify on Capitol Hill that—and I do solemnly swear I'm not making this up—"The vast majority of pregnancies are in women.”

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This is not a hard call, but it is a dumb one. Of course, all pregnancies occur in women. A man dressing up as a woman cannot have a baby anymore than a man dressing up as a baby is a baby. And they try, believe me. Wink.

Somebody, please tell the doctor. Just don't ask that man behind the doctor, nodding in slavish agreement, to deliver the bad news.

The Orwell School of Medicine — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) July 15, 2026

Holy balls.

This is the mentality that Pete Hegseth is putting up with as the Secretary of War, as he calls on his military doctors to check every military member for adequate levels of testosterone on a yearly basis with the rest of their regular medical checks. If a soldier, sailor, guardian, airman, or Marine wants to do something about boosting the level of testosterone in his body, he can. He doesn't have to.

That's what Secretary Hegseth announced on Wednesday, and you'd have thought the Halls of Montezuma were crashing in.

Hegseth delivered the news in a Pentagon video entitled "The High T Department of War."

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It sent all the Beta Males running to X to make sure the world knew that they thought this was yet another example of the Secretary of Manly Men overstepping his bounds to make a fighting force that is willing to kill bad guys and break things more alert and efficient.

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First, he got them to do more PT, and now he's checking for "High T"? How dare he?

To wit. The Bulwark checked in with some d**k jokes.

There has never been a man who describes himself as “high t” who has a penis longer than 4 inches. This is science. Kinsey looked into this. https://t.co/AoIgSizUSv — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 15, 2026

Speaking of science, Tim Miller, not that you did that or anything, but the military and its relationship with testosterone is long, studied, and very sober.

The National Institutes of Health studied it. Since you guys bought all the Dr. Fauci stuff, maybe you'll consider at least the name of the study, "Testosterone replacement for male military personnel – A potential countermeasure to reduce injury and improve performance under extreme conditions."

It turns out that actual practicing medical doctors find there's this very real concern about how reliant "tactical operators, inclusive of soldiers in the military," face extreme life or death circumstances, "that require correct decisions and precise actions to ensure operational success with minimal collateral damage." Decision making is compromised by lack of sleep, "semi-starvation," and "unyielding energy demands and restricted energy intake during missions."

The body is helped with these stressors by having higher levels of testosterone.

Consequently, these episodes of semi-starvation under complex and extreme tactical environments produces a cascade of interlinked negative outcomes, including a hypogonadal endocrine state (suppressed testosterone production), loss of muscle-bone mass and strength, reduced functional capacity, compromised cognition, and a suppressed immune system, culminating in greater susceptibility to injury, illness and sub-optimal performance, jeopardising their own welfare and the welfare of their comrades.

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More testosterone helps the body heal, in other words.

I met a young Marine on a plane once. And because any poor soul who sits next to me is the subject of my great interest, we got to talking about where he was stationed and what it was like in boot camp. He revealed to me that there was so much testosterone in the barracks that they were encouraged to take some medication to tone down the T. I never checked to see if it was true, but it made sense. If T works one way, then doesn't it work another way?

You can't go to work out and life hack videos anymore where they're not pushing men and women to check their hormone levels for optimal physical performance.

At a site called The Med Lounge, they explained that "testosterone is crucial for maintaining muscle and bone strength, cognitive function, and overall health." And they warned that, when levels plummet, soldiers may experience muscle loss, weakened bones, reduced physical performance, slower decision-making, and a compromised immune system. This not only impacts their own safety but also the safety of their team," so you see it's kind of important.

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But the high dudgeon crowd is concerned about calling out the need for high T as really sexism in disguise.

This guy is such a sexist piece of crap.



“The High-T Department of War.”



25% of the Department of War is female you misogynistic moron. https://t.co/q1HlGICMb0 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 15, 2026

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As night follows day, you can bet some leftist will sue over this.

And heaven forbid if this is litigated and gets to the Supreme Court, where we have it on good authority that there's a justice who doesn't know what a woman is.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.