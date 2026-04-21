Hegseth Ends Mandatory Military Flu Vaccinations

Ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and welcoming back troops forced out over that Biden-era debacle was a huge victory, but the Trump-Hegseth Pentagon is going even further by eliminating the years-old requirement for mandatory influenza vaccination. "That era of betrayal is over," the secretary of war stated.

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As the flu vaccine every year is based on scientists' guess of what they think the main influenza strain will be, it's hardly the most effective or justifiable shot. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is now making the argument that if we trust our troops to take on our most dangerous foreign enemies with ingenuity, courage, and success, why shouldn't we trust them to decide if they need a flu vaccination?

In an April 21 video message, Hegseth explained, "Under the disastrous Biden administration, this Pentagon waged an unrelenting war on our warriors on many fronts, including when it came to denying them simple medical autonomy and the freedom to express their religious convictions. In other words, our men and women in uniform were forced to choose between their conscience and their country, even when those decisions posed no threat to our military readiness." He clarified what he meant, referring to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates that admitted no religious or medical exemptions. But "no more" will the Pentagon adopt that oppressive attitude, Hegseth said.

The War Department is once again restoring freedom to our Joint Force.



We are discarding the mandatory flu vaccine requirement, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/9K5W8g0NsD — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) April 21, 2026

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"Under President Trump, the War Department continues to take decisive action to once again restore freedom and strength to our joint force," Hegseth continued. "We're seizing this moment to discard any absurd, overreaching mandates that only weaken our war-fighting capabilities. In this case, this includes the universal flu vaccine and the mandate behind it. The notion that a flu vaccine must be mandatory for every service member, everywhere, in every circumstance, at all times — it's just overly broad and not rational."

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Therefore, the Trump administration wants a more individualistic approach. "Our new policy is simple. If you, an American warrior, entrusted to defend this nation, believe that the flu vaccine is in your best interest, then you are free to take it. You should," Hegseth stated.

He added, "But we will not force you, because your body, your faith, and your convictions are not negotiable, [nor is] your health. It's common sense. It's the kind of common-sense approach we're undertaking in this department." He concluded, "Rest assured that under President Trump, the War Department will always honor our brave warriors and do everything we can to restore the American people's trust in their military for generations to come. And that's why I'm proud to sign this new policy."

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Aside from the health benefits, we cannot overestimate the psychological impact such a policy has. For too many years, the federal government treated our brave troops like automatons without agency or guinea pigs for testing out the least effective and most risky shots. The same men and women who had to take up arms and face off against the most deadly terrorists came home to find themselves commanded to take shots about which they had reservations, without any respect for their own beliefs and opinions. By sending troops the message that their beliefs are honored, the Trump administration is radically transforming that pernicious atmosphere.

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