Karoline Leavitt Is Enjoying Motherhood, and the Left Is Having a Cow

At the end of the day, you won’t find a more envious, petty, bitter, and catty bunch of people than liberal women. When they’re not feeding their cats, they’re online, often wasting what little time we all have on this earth following the lives of people they detest — people who are actively living their own lives, like Karoline Leavitt.

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That would explain why the White House press secretary, who is on maternity leave, has the liberal “Karens” all tied in knots over her social posts about things like recipes, healthy eating, and motherhood.

The Mirror US, the American sister publication of the British tabloid of the same name (The Mirror UK), is all over the story in woke tabloid fashion. Meanwhile, Leavitt is paying no mind to all of her haters as she enjoys quality time with her family, and especially her second child, Viviana, who was born on May 1.

As time allows and the impulse leads her, Leavitt has not infrequently posted Instagram stories that feature mostly harmless photos of what she’s eating. But for the angry left, this is a bridge too far.

“Karoline Leavitt appears to be turning a blind eye to America's ongoing cost-of-living crisis and instead focusing on cooking with pricey ingredients,” the Mirror's Ellie Hook wrote. The article then goes on to provide in uncomfortable detail what’s in one of the food photos:

The first post Karoline shared to her story on Tuesday evening, June 2, was a series of fruit and veg items neatly laid out on a personalized chopping board with ‘The Riccios. Established in 2025’ engraved on it. Karoline had a bowl of leaves, chopped up watermelon, bags of dried cranberries and whole almonds, baby cucumbers, and a box of feta cheese, which, according to Walmart prices, set her back a whopping $48, which is a hefty amount for six items.

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The horror. I hope the Mirror had an investigative team on this one. Can you believe that President Donald Trump’s press secretary actually eats salads and healthy food? As Greta Thunberg would say, “How dare you!”

Of course, Leavitt had the gall to caption the photo with the highly offensive: "Fresh summer salad coming right up!"

If that wasn’t enough, Hook appeared to take issue with Leavitt’s decision to show photos of herself with her one-month-old daughter. But then it was back to the food, which Hook really seems to have a problem with.

When a fan of hers commented that they noticed sweet potatoes in one of Leavitt’s photos, the Trump spokeswoman responded, “Lol you spotted correctly! Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows... my son's favorite. And one of mine!”

Did you ever notice that when a member of the Trump administration does something everyone else does, somehow it’s framed as a criminal offense?

“It's not the first time in recent weeks that Karoline has flaunted her wealth. Back in May, she shared a series of snaps to show off the gifts she had received for Mother's Day,” Hook wrote.

“One of the pics showed an orange Louis Vuitton box. Karoline didn't share which specific gift she received from the French luxury fashion house, simply captioning the post with a white heart and a pleading face emoji.”

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But it wasn’t just the tabloid news site that had a problem with Leavitt happily living “her best life.” People on the X platform decided that Leavitt’s happiness just cannot be tolerated. Simply exuding happiness, if you're a conservative, is practically a form of hate speech when you think about it.

Nothing says “we understand struggling Americans” quite like flexing Louis Vuitton while people can’t afford groceries and gas. pic.twitter.com/P0FhRzGSht — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) May 11, 2026

But it wasn’t just jealous leftists on social media. Their allies in Iran decided to get in on the act and try to rain on Leavitt’s parade.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s announcement of her daughter Viviana’s birth on May 1st has unexpectedly triggered a diplomatic confrontation. While Leavitt shared the news as a joyful family milestone, the Consulate General of Iran issued a harsh response.



The… pic.twitter.com/HZsLGaILkG — Tap In Daily (@the_tapindaily) May 10, 2026

If you watch Leavitt in her White House press briefings, she’s never at a loss for a sharp and quick comeback. I’ve watched press secretaries for a long time and studied them, actually. She’s the best I’ve ever seen in terms of the time between a question and her response, which is almost always on point and brief enough to be a sound bite on any newscast. When she stands at that podium, she’s in command and in control at all times.

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So, in this case, once again, she has the perfect response, which is no response. Let the haters hate. She’s loving her family, the life she lives, and the opportunities she’s been given — and she’s letting that happiness and her gratitude show. She knows that this sort of non-response will drive the left (and Iran) crazy. She knows she's living rent-free inside their heads, and she's still in control without saying a thing.

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