Paxton: James Talarico Is an ‘Anti-Christian’ 'False Prophet'

The attorney general of Texas just called out the Democrat candidate for Senate in the state as a false prophet who totally undermines and rejects the Christian religion he claims to love.

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Talarico claims to be a Christian seminarian, but whenever he talks about Jesus and the Bible, it is always something blasphemous or sacrilegious. For example, he claimed that Mary’s acceptance of Jesus’s miraculous conception at the Annunciation justifies abortion, and he used a false Gnostic “gospel" to make the preposterous argument that Jesus Christ was in favor of transgenderism. Indeed, whenever I see a clip from Talarico, I think of what an English professor once said to me about the poet John Milton: that he was so excessively and wildly heretical that he invented his own unique brand of heresy. Texas GOP Senate candidate and Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees.

When Benny Johnson asked him about how to describe Talarico’s beliefs, Paxton replied, “I'd have to say, anti-Christian. He claims to be a pastor. This is what's so dangerous about him, that he is convincing people — he's like a false prophet, convincing people that he's a Christian pastor,” Paxton emphasized.

Paxton went on, “But everything I hear from [Talarico] is as far from the Gospel of Jesus Christ as could possibly be imagined. I know that there were references in the Bible about better to have a millstone thrown around your neck and you dropped to the bottom of the ocean than to mislead the children,” Paxton pointed out, paraphrasing Matthew 18:6.

Texas Senate Frontrunner Ken Paxton Just TORCHED James Talarico as 'Anti-Christian False Prophet'



Talarico claims God is nonbinary, twists Scripture to defend abortion, and pushes men in women’s sports.



"He claims to be a pastor. This is what’s so dangerous about him: he's… pic.twitter.com/LfzKumEnp4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 20, 2026

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Talarico is not a political threat in the sense that he is in any way likely to win the Senate race in Texas, but he is dangerous as a Democrat mouthpiece who has the power to mislead hundreds if not thousands if not hundreds of thousands of people about what Christianity teaches.

Hence, Paxton stated, “This guy is misleading people in Texas about what Christianity really is about. There's no doubt that any mainline Christian pastor would disagree, any mainline Christian theologian would disagree with his presentation of what he claims as the Gospel. It is antithetical to the gospel, what he is preaching, and it is dangerous for people to not understand that. Hopefully, we can make that real, we can make it clear that he is deceiving people about what Christianity really talks about.”

I mentioned a couple of particularly scandalous examples above: Talarico using a fake ancient Gospel fanfiction to justify his support of anti-biological transgender ideology and claiming that Mary’s consent to a miraculous conception of the Messiah is the same as a woman choosing to murder a baby already conceived in her womb. But Talarico also seemingly argued that being a white male is somehow inherently sinful.

“For me, prophetic voices like Jesus have helped me reckon with my own whiteness, my own masculinity, my own certainty, my own ego. It’s a never-ending process, and it's a painful process,” the Democrat state representative pompously announced.

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James Talarico hates white people, & he hates himself.



"For me, prophetic voices like Jesus have helped me reckon with my own whiteness, my own masculinity, my own certainty...It's a never-ending process, and it's a painful process."



Good Lord.pic.twitter.com/OhlsxMsrCf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2026

As a sort of crowning blasphemy, and one totally contradicted by the continual use of male pronouns for God in the Bible (not to mention the fact that God does not have a sex at all), Talarico asserted that “God is non-binary.” The Bible almost always refers to antichrists in the plural, and it is certainly true that Talarico is one of many antichrists.

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