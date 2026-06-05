Where's the Beef? A Long-Gone Livestock-Eating Bug Is Back, and I have a Theory As to Why.

It turns out that a flesh-eating larva, the screwworm, not seen in the U.S. since 1966, has found its way back onto livestock ranches in southern Texas, and I smell a stink badger in the perfume aisle.

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The infected calf (rumors have it that a second cow has been located, but I cannot yet verify this report) is on a ranch very close to the Mexican border. Authorities have set up a 12-mile quarantine zone around the ranch.

You may recall the feds arrested three Chinese scientists spies at the Detroit airport, one of whom was busted for sneaking in a fungus that could be used to wipe out our crops, and another was caught sneaking in roundworms, which are also devastating to mammals, including livestock.

FACT-O-RAMA! Though roundworms and screwworms are not related in the worm world, both are potentially catastrophic to livestock.

🚨FLESH-EATING PARASITE FOUND IN SOUTH TEXAS CALF🚨



Meet the New World screwworm fly.



Eradicated since 1966 in the US, this parasitic fly lays eggs in fresh wounds of warm-blooded animals.



The larvae feed on the host’s flesh, which — if left untreated — can cause the animal to… pic.twitter.com/AMVTk5LyLk — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 4, 2026

Here's the fun part: Texas authorities arrested six camo-clad Chinese nationals with backpacks on a ranch in Texas on May 26, allegedly with the help of Mexican cartels. Less than a week later, the first case of screwworm was discovered. Somehow, that didn't make the big Operation Mockingbird headlines.

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We do not yet know what the authorities found in those aforementioned backpacks.

The ranch where the Chinese were discovered is about 41 miles away from the ranch where the first infected calf was located, roughly a day-and-a-half walk. Both ranches are located very close to the Mexican border, in an area where few Chinese illegal border-rushers have been apprehended in the open-border years of the Biden administration.

Six Chinese Nationals Busted on Remote Texas Ranch in Failed Border Crossinghttps://t.co/EUtEJ9Wbgm — lucky one USA. (@stewdude59) May 30, 2026

BRAGGING RIGHTS-O-RAMA! I can't be sure, but I think the only national news show to put all of this together was the ultra-sexy Kevin Downey, Jr. Show, which broke this story on air Friday. You can — and should! — listen to my show worldwide at LI News Radio, every Mon-Fri from 9-11 a.m. EST.

Related: The NIH Went to the Congo, and All I Got Was This Lousy Monkeypox

Beef prices are already exorbitant. This new screwworm threat is a potential calamity in the making.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) understands the threat and is talking about it.

Watch this closely America. Destroy our beef supply and pork and chicken prices skyrocket. https://t.co/pYwpJLLiJo — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) June 4, 2026

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What do we know?

We know that China has a known history of sneaking pathogens into our country, which are capable of crippling our crops and livestock, or, more simply put, destroying much of our food sources.

We've also learned that Chinese nationals wearing military uniforms were recently arrested on a ranch, very near the ranch where the first calf infected with screwworm was located. Authorities believe they likely had help sneaking into the country from the Mexican cartels.

Has China begun a campaign to kill off our food supply? We don't yet have enough information to either confirm or deny this possibility.

The only thing that could make this story worse is if there were an evil globalist, reptile, billionaire trying to force the world to eat his lab meat.





Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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