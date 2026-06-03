The NIH Went to the Congo and All I Got Was This Lousy Monkeypox

Kevin Downey Jr. | 5:01 PM on June 03, 2026
AP Photo/CDC via The New England Journal of Medicine, Cynthia Goldsmith, Maureen Metcalfe

This story has the makings of a James Bond film: communists, mad doctors spreading dangerous viruses, and globalist toilet people behind it all. And somewhere, I suspect, is a very jealous Dr. Anthony Fauci watching from the sidelines, wishing the coach would let him play the deadly, worldwide virus game one more time.

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Two scientists with backgrounds in various viruses allegedly sneaking their way across the globe were busted in the Detroit airport for sneaking 17 vials of monkeypox into the U.S. One vial contained chickenpox, and two others held human DNA. Ninety-three vials have yet to be tested. The men told authorities at the Detroit airport that their suitcases contained diagnostic and testing equipment when they were stopped back in January 2026. They are both looking at the possibility of five years in prison.  

 FACT-O-RAMA! Two Chinese scientists were arrested a few months back in the same airport for sneaking dangerous germs into the U.S. Hold that thought!

Both "high-level" researchers, Vincent Munster, 53, of the Netherlands, and Claude Kwe, 38, of Cameroon, work at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) laboratory at the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana, a Biosafety Level 4 lab. Neither is a U.S. citizen. Both have been suspended by the NIH and scrubbed from the Health and Human Services (HHS) website.

Kwe is a part of Bat One Health, a group that studies the transmission of diseases from bats to humans. His LinkedIn page contains two links to the United Nations, and one to a Chinese scientist who once worked for BlackRock.

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Munster, who has links to America's most prolific mass murderer, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is a respected virologist who likely knew that monkeypox is considered a "select agent," which means it presents a "severe threat" to the public, even as he dragged the vials of monkeypox onto the plane.

These arrests come hot on the heels of the indictment of Fauci flunky Dr. David Morens, who was busted for attempting to hide the origins of COVID-19.

The burning questions include:

  • Why were Munster and Kwe bringing the pathogens to Michigan instead of their laboratory in Montana? Were they meeting with others?
  • Why were two non-citizens given such high-level jobs?

This latest dust-up isn't Munster's first rodeo.

Laura Loomer tweeted weeks ago that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. told her that he had referred Munster to the FBI for smuggling viruses into the country after a researcher was bitten by a monkey. He also stated that he assumed Munster was going to prison:

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Munster has also worked on a number of viruses we've seen in the headlines, including Ebola, SARS, and avian flu.

Neither Munster nor Kwe has responded to reporters or issued a statement.


Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

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