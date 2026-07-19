Nobody Is Above the Law Until ICE Comes to Mamdani’s New York

White House Border Czar Tom Homan didn't announce a date, neighborhood, or target list. He simply said an ICE surge is coming to New York City and kept the details quiet because well-funded groups will try to impede federal officers performing their lawful duties.

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🇺🇸Tom Homan just warned ICE “will storm into New York at any moment.”



He says the agency set an all-time arrest record in June, is on pace to beat it in July, and is targeting sanctuary cities after already removing more than 6,500 from the state.pic.twitter.com/iUqclL6MQG — NewsForce (@Newsforce) July 19, 2026

Communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani has spent months making the opposite promise: New York will remain a sanctuary city, and his administration won't help with most civil immigration enforcement.

Mamdani has also declared that ICE should be abolished and said he's proud of the city's sanctuary policies. Homan's answer was direct: Mamdani can hold any opinion he wants, but he can't stop ICE from enforcing federal law. From Breitbart:

Homan said, “Well he has his opinion but he’s not gonna stop ICE from doing their job. What he should do is go talk to the parents of Laken Riley. That alien that killed her was arrested in New York City. If it wasn’t sanctuary city would have been handed over us, he be locked up probably deported. So go talk to her family. And he talked about that he doesn’t want to assists in civil immigration enforcement, okay, so why you like wide you lock us out of Rikers Island? That’s all criminals. He just doesn’t want immigration law enforced.” He added, “And he’s damn right, every illegal alien in this nation that is here ilegally, that’s cross, the border illegally, which is a crime, will be deported. That’s called the rule of law if he doesn’t like it and call your members of Congress to change law. But he’s right. President Trump is sitting in an Oval Office today, because his promise to secure the border, you the most secure border in history of this nation now and because he promised mass deportations which we are doing.”

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The hypocrisy is hard to miss. Democrats have spent years repeating that nobody is above the law. Mamdani used the same phrase in January while demanding accountability for an ICE officer. The principle apparently becomes negotiable when the law involves immigration and the officers answer to President Donald Trump.

New York can restrict how city agencies cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Mamdani's February executive order reinforced those limits, restricted federal use of city property, and ordered agencies to review their policies.

None of it repeals federal immigration law or gives City Hall authority over ICE.

Peaceful protest remains lawful, and Mamdani has urged New Yorkers to record agents. Neither gives anyone permission to interfere with an arrest. Forcibly resisting, impeding, intimidating, or interfering with federal officers can bring prison time under 18 U.S.C. § 111.

Political leaders should plainly say that protest can't become obstruction or violence.

New York already received a warning in May. A crowd gathered during an ICE arrest at a Brooklyn hospital, police said protesters blocked traffic, and eight people faced charges ranging from resisting arrest to obstructing governmental administration and criminal mischief. A larger operation could multiply the same risks across the city.

Recent events make the danger clear; two ICE encounters in July, one in Houston and another in Maine, ended in fatal shootings. On CBS News' Face the Nation, Homan told Margaret Brennan that he now supports expanded body-camera use, and the Department of Homeland Security says every ICE arrest team will have at least one officer wearing one.

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MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you think it was a mistake for the Trump administration to have proposed the bodycam expansion at the beginning of the term? Because I know you have advocated for body cameras, and now you're playing catch up, right? TOM HOMAN: I think body- yeah, I think body cameras are the way to go. I think body cameras lets the American people know what that officer sees when he takes that action-- MARGARET BRENNAN: When will everyone get one? TOM HOMAN: You know, you can have a cell phone camera from a witness on the side. You can have, you know, city cameras or whatever, but I want the American people to see what that officer sees when he makes- when he- when he takes- when he makes the decision and takes the action. MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah. TOM HOMAN: I think the American people need to see what that officer sees and hears. I think it's important-- MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah. TOM HOMAN: --and if you look at the data, body cameras actually exonerate agents more than they, you know, provide evidence of wrongdoing.

Body cameras can provide evidence, but they won't prevent obstruction or violence.

Mamdani may criticize ICE, defend city policy, fund immigration lawyers, and ask people to record enforcement actions. He also has a duty to tell supporters not to surround vehicles, block streets, touch officers, or interfere with arrests.

Anything less could leave reckless followers believing that “resistance” carries official approval.

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If somebody is wounded or killed, responsibility begins with whoever commits the violence. It won't end there; Mamdani and every Democratic leader who romanticizes resistance will share moral responsibility for creating the conditions and then sending police and federal agents into them.

Nobody is above the law.

New York's mayor doesn't get an exception because he dislikes who's enforcing it.

Federal power, sanctuary politics, and street activism are creating a dangerous conflict, and the facts can’t be surrendered to partisan spin. Join PJ Media VIP today and save 60% with promo code FIGHT.