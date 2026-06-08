Homan Warned New York. Now ICE Is Coming.

Tom Homan, White House border czar, says ICE is preparing its largest deployment ever to go into New York City. He says that he's reviewed the operational plan, and his message to New York is simple: “It's coming.” Breitbart highlights the promise he made to New York.

Advertisement

Homan replied, “No, I’m going to keep my promise to Governor Hochul. I met with Governor Hochul a couple of months ago. I explained to her how we dealt with Minnesota, right? If we can work with the sheriffs and arrest a bad guy in the safety and security of a jail, that means less teams into the neighborhoods, which causes a lot of panic, a lot of problems, right? I said, but if you sign the legislation that I think you’re getting about ready to sign, that means I’m going to send more agents to New York, because now rather than one guy arresting one bad guy in a jail, now we’ve got to send a whole team into the neighborhood to find this person that didn’t want to be found, because the officer safety reasons, you know? Now we’ve got to arrest this guy in his turf, he has access to no-op weapons.” “I told her, it’s safer for the community, it’s safer for the officers, it’s safer for the aliens to have these cooperations with the jails,” he continued. “She signed the legislation anyway. So I made her a promise. You’re going to see more ICE agents you’ve ever seen in New York City, and it’s coming. I just reviewed an operational plan. I’m not going to tell you exactly when it’s going to happen, but it’s coming. I’m keeping my promise. We’re going to send more ICE agents to New York, because you took away the efficiencies of safe arrests in county jails.”

Advertisement

President Donald Trump's immigration team didn't stumble into a fight with New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new limits on cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, and Homan says he told her what would happen next.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Hochul's office dressed the package in the usual language about protecting New Yorkers from the evils of federal overreach. The new laws limit how state and local agencies work with ICE protect certain locations from civil immigration enforcement and add new accountability rules for federal agents.

Hochul can sell the package as compassion if it suits her, but the result is still obvious: New York made quiet, safer arrests harder, and now it gets louder, larger operations instead.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Homan's point isn't complicated; arresting illegal immigrants inside jail cells is safer than hunting them in neighborhoods. Jail transfers reduce the need for large teams, tense street encounters, and public panic.

When state leaders block those routine handoffs, federal agents don't go home; they bring more manpower.

Hochul may not like the optics, but she helped build the stage.

New York City's communist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, adds another layer of left-wing theater. His administration has pushed sanctuary protections, audited city agency contacts with federal immigration authorities, and moved to tighten the city's posture against ICE.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Mamdani also supports abolishing ICE, which is a bold pose for a mayor who still expects federal help when New York needs money, security, disaster aid, or protection for major events.

To him, Washington is oppressive when enforcing immigration law but useful when sending checks.

Funny how that works.

Minnesota gave the country a preview of what happens when enforcement becomes a street-level political contest. Federal immigration operations there drew activists who tracked agents, warned communities, and tried to block ICE work.

New York now faces the same question: will local leaders keep order while federal agents carry out lawful duties, or will they wink at resistance until someone gets hurt?

Federal immigration law doesn't stop at the Hudson River. Sanctuary policies complicate enforcement, but they can't cancel federal authority. Hochul and Mamdani know this, and their strategy seems built for press conferences first and public safety second.

They can condemn the surge, call it cruel, and blame Homan when agents arrive in larger numbers. New Yorkers should remember who made cooperation harder.

Homan's coming deployment is the predictable answer to a predictable stunt. New York's leaders create friction, then act shocked, SHOCKED!, when friction produces heat. ICE still has a job to do, made difficult by idiots.

Advertisement

Federal agents still have lawful authority. Communities still deserve protection from offenders who should've been cleanly transferred from jail custody instead of returned to the streets. Hochul chose resistance, and Mamdani chose applause from the abolish-ICE crowd.

Homan chose enforcement.

The coming fight will tell the country plenty about New York's priorities. Leaders who block safer cooperation shouldn't complain when the alternative looks larger, messier, and harder to ignore.

Homan warned 'em, Hochul signed anyway, and Mamdani postured like a good socialist.

Now ICE is coming anyway.

Want more columns that cut through the spin and say plainly what the political class works overtime to hide? Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your subscription.