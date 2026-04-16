BREAKING: Woke Minnesota DA Charges ICE Agent With Assault

A woke Minnesota district attorney has brought charges of assault against an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer for pointing his gun at a driver who recklessly swerved in front of his vehicle in rush hour traffic.

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And the Minnesota justice system is so egregiously rigged that we cannot have any confidence there will be objective justice in this case. It is a political witch hunt, and whether the ICE agent truly messed up or not, the DA is going after him precisely because he is an ICE agent. Significantly, anti-ICE Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty specifically cited multiple cases in which she hopes to see charges against federal immigration officers, including the deaths of domestic terrorists Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were both committing armed assault on officers when the latter shot them. Moriarty wants this to be the first of many political revenge trips against ICE.

The ICE agent who is the target of this apparent miscarriage of justice is Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr., who was trying to get through rush hour traffic in an unmarked vehicle. The way Moriarty told the story, Morgan pulled up beside the "victim's" vehicle, slowed down deliberately, and pointed his gun at the "victims" while "driv[ing] illegally on the shoulder." The alleged victims claimed they had no idea he was a federal law enforcement officer and only knew that he had a gun, according to Newsmax.

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Morgan tells the story a little differently. He was on Highway 62 when the "victim" swerved suddenly in front of him, making him fear for his safety. So Morgan drew his Glock 19 and yelled "police stop" in an effort to get the reckless driver to back up. Morgan's partner says he saw Morgan had the firearm out with the window down before he shouted at the reckless driver, which might be an unfortunate sticking point for Morgan during this case.

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But again, I want to emphasize that regardless of the details of the case, which will eventually come out in full, Moriarty is blatantly biased. She referred to an ICE officer shooting Renee Good in self-defense while Good tried to run him over with her car as a "killing" meriting charges against ICE. Good was the criminal who committed attempted murder, but Moriarty blames the officer for not allowing himself to be run over without fighting back.

Moriarty has made her bias against ICE and in favor of illegal aliens very clear in the past. For instance, in February, she irately protested the arrest of one particular illegal alien, calling it "disruptive and disturbing." She ranted, "Using local government courthouses for federal civil immigration enforcement interferes with the administration of justice, prevents witnesses from testifying and robs victims of their opportunity to seek justice.”

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The alien in question faced a charge of first-degree drug possession for having over 50 pounds of methamphetamine. Because sanctuary politicians and judges in Minnesota refuse to cooperate with ICE, the feds arrested the alien at the courthouse. And Moriarty acted as if arresting a foreign drug criminal were an act of terrorism.

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