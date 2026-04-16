Arlington Assailant Is — Surprise — an Illegal Alien With 25 Prior Charges

I know you'll be shocked, but the latest attempted rapist in northern Virginia is another illegal alien.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin that Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran, who sexually assaulted a local woman while she waited for a rideshare, is a Guatemalan who entered our country as a "gotaway." That means he sneaked across the southern border without getting stopped by border officers. He has at least 25 other criminal charges against him in Arlington County, stretching all the way back to 2020, but apparently, woke authorities decided none of those merited serious prison time or turning him over to ICE.

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Melugin posted on X, "Police in Arlington County arrested 28-year-old Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran for the attempted rape after they say he approached the woman early Sunday morning while she was waiting to be picked up, then shoved her against a wall where he physically and sexually assaulted her until two good Samaritans intervened."

Then Melugin shared the prior charges against Garcia Moran: "DHS says his prior charges in Arlington County include nine counts of being intoxicated in public, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, and several probation violations."

Acting DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis bluntly stated, “Virginia's sanctuary policies allowed this illegal alien to go on a crime spree. Despite prior arrests by law enforcement, this criminal was released from jail multiple times before he went on to commit this attempted heinous rape.”

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Bis made her usual plea to pro-crime Democrats: “We are calling on Arlington County sanctuary politicians and Governor Abigail Spanberger to commit to not releasing this criminal from jail back into our communities. How many more times must they release criminals into our neighborhoods to create more innocent victims?”

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An endless number, based on Democrats’ stubborn refusal to address the massive illegal alien crime crisis in Virginia. As long as they are not the ones who suffer from the rapists and murderers, they don’t give a hoot.

Northern Virginia is a hotspot of illegal alien crime, thanks to local and state sanctuary politicians. The new governor is making the situation worse, as she refuses to hand over foreign murderers to federal immigration officers. Among the recent shocking stories out of Northern Virginia, particularly Fairfax County, was the Guatemalan illegal alien who murdered his 3-month-old baby. Another illegal alien just ended up in handcuffs for stabbing a man to death in Fairfax County.

Earlier this year, Sierra Leone national Abdul Jalloh was caught on surveillance camera stabbing Stephanie Minter at a bus stop. And El Salvadoran Israel Flores Ortiz is an 18-year-old who attended a public high school in Virginia and repeatedly groped multiple girls throughout the school year. School and local authorities were equally stubborn in delaying facing the issue.

It is blindingly obvious that Virginia has a major illegal alien crime crisis, fueled by federal, state, and local Democrat authorities. They are protecting the most vile foreign criminals.

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