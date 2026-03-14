Fairfax County Won't Hand Over Illegal Alien Who Abused Multiple Students

A new report from Virginia states that Fairfax County police and school authorities refuse to hand over to ICE an adult illegal alien who has groped multiple female students in Fairfax public schools.

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Israel Flores Ortiz is an 18-year-old El Salvadoran not fluent in English who entered the U.S. in 2024 and secured release from the Biden administration. Ortiz attended Fairfax High School in Virginia, where he repeatedly groped girls throughout the school year. The school district wouldn’t address the issue, and now the same county authorities who recently released an illegal alien murderer right before he killed another victim are also shielding Ortiz.

Nick Minock, an Emmy-winning journalist at ABC7-WJLA in Washington, reported on March 13, “I'm learning a Fairfax County high school student is charged with nine counts of assault and battery. And this student happens to be in the country illegally.” Minock spoke with ICE about the case.

ICE informed him that they had lodged a detainer request for custody of Ortiz when he was in jail. Fairfax Sheriff Stacey Kincaid will not honor the detainer, though. She cares much more about thumbing her nose at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) than she does about protecting vulnerable girls. As someone who has friends with young siblings in northern Virginia, I find that profoundly unsettling.

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“Now, I looked into it, and I spoke to parents of about a dozen victims who tell me that this man who's 18 will soon be 19 and is a junior at [a] Fairfax … High School,” Minock went on (warning: description of sexual assault). Ortiz “went behind their girls in the hallways at school, and he put his hands in between their legs, moving from the front to the back with his hands, and this happened at least a dozen times, they tell me.”

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But the school administrators didn’t give a hoot about how many girls Ortiz assaulted because he’s an illegal alien, and if there’s one thing to which Fairfax County authorities are fanatically dedicated, it is protecting illegal alien criminals from the consequences of their disgusting actions.

Minock explained that recently, “several victims have come forward and parents are livid at Fairfax County Public Schools. They say they have been sweeping this under the rug, and this alleged behavior has been going on all school year, according to the prosecutor, and nothing has been done about it until now.”

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He continued, “And there was a court hearing today, where the students's public defender was trying to release him, asking for bail, and Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano’s office agreed to release him.” Notably, Descano was the same person who dropped murder charges against an illegal alien who murdered a Reston man within 24 hours of his release.

Fortunately, in Ortiz’s case, the judge refused release. “The judge said that the bail request did not adequately address the public safety. I spoke exclusively with the mothers and some of the fathers of these victims, and watched those interviews on WJLA.com,” added Minock. No kidding, it doesn’t address public safety. What is wrong with Fairfax County?

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