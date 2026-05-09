Sean Duffy: Frontier Airplane Hit Trespasser During Takeoff

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the shocking accident Friday night in which one individual was killed and more than a dozen more injured was the result of a deliberate trespass on the part of the dead man.

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Duffy’s conclusion was to warn people not to trespass at airports, because, of course, they are not prepared for random people to run suddenly across runways. But frankly, I think if someone deliberately managed to penetrate that far into an airport as a breach, and walked right out in front of an airplane in takeoff sequence, the person was either on drugs or suicidal. That is not the behavior of a normally functioning human being. The really tragic part was that whether or not the person was suicidal, he not only ended his own life in an excruciating way, he also damaged numerous other lives at the same time, both psychologically and physically. Fortunately, the injured individuals did not report any permanent or serious injuries.

Duffy also shared a post from CBS News detailing audio of the moment the unfortunate pilot realized he had just hit somebody on the runway. The transportation secretary was responding to the report to clarify what happened. It does not appear as if it was the pilot’s fault. You can hear part of the audio below as part of the video compilation.

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As for Duffy‘s official X statement, he clarified on May 9, “Late last night, a trespasser breached airport security at Denver Int’l Airport, deliberately scaled a perimeter fence, and ran out onto a runway. The trespasser on the runway was then struck by Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 during takeoff at high speed. The pilot stopped takeoff procedures immediately.”

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Duffy continued, “The Frontier plane was then quickly evacuated while law enforcement and firefighters responded. Preliminary reports are 12 people were hurt, with 5 taken to the hospital.” As I mentioned above, the report from CBS is that none of the injuries were serious, in spite of the fact that a few of the individuals went to a hospital for treatment.

“Local law enforcement handles airport security and is investigating with support from the @FAANews and TSA,” Duffy said. Unfortunately, this accident happens at a time when TSA has been unfunded for weeks and bleeding employees, thanks to stupid Democrat theatrics against the Department of Homeland Security.

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Duffy concluded briefly but emphatically: “No one should EVER trespass on an airport.”

The audio that CBS obtained includes the pilot abruptly saying, “We just hit somebody. We have an engine fire,” and then, after confirming he had hundreds of passengers, that there “was an individual walking across the runway.” The pilot stated that he was going to halt the plane and evacuate the people on it after smoke filled the airplane.

Images from the incident apparently show blood on the engine, indicating the trespasser was sucked into the engine.

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