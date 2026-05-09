THIS Is Why Leftoids Make Horrible Babysitters

After roughly 13 years on the job as a Washington D.C. policeman, Officer Matthew Mahl was named the first openly gay person to be chairman of the police union in 2016. Last month, Lt. Mahl was busted trying to meet a 15-year-old for sex.

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Mahl spent weeks sending inappropriate photos of himself, both in and out of his Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) uniform, to the teen boy whom he had "met" on Reddit, and asked for naughty photos in return. Mahl "flirted" with the boy for three weeks before the two picked a time and place to meet for sex.

Mahl showed up, and so did the 15-year-old, who turned out to be a Harford County, Maryland Sheriff. Mahl is being held without bond until his next court appearance.

BREAKING: Lt. Matthew Mahl who was celebrated as the first openly gay chairman of D.C.’s police union, arrested on child sex crime charges for allegedly trying to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sex



He’s also facing charges for solicitation of child porn pic.twitter.com/UpVenUCwY9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2026

Mahl is just one of a rash of LGBTFBI types recently busted for sex crimes involving children.

Chad Alan-Carr, a former mayor of Gettysburg, Penn., and the founder of "Gettysburg Pride," was also arrested in April.

He was first busted last March for "photographing or filming a child performing a sex act," but was released on $100,000 bail. One month later, Carr was arrested for a slew of child sex charges after three additional victims surfaced.

BREAKING: Chad-Alan Carr, the former Democrat Mayor of Gettysburg, PA, and president of lgbtq Pride org, has been arrested again on ADDITIONAL child s*x crime charges.



This time, he was arrested in Texas after he left PA following his initial arrest.



Authorities will now… pic.twitter.com/vFTjsw0OXz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 16, 2026

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This America-hating, Antifa-allied miscreant was also recently arrested in New York for, you guessed it, sex crimes involving children:

A queer-identified Antifa activist who spent years urging people to kill fascists and bigots, and who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk, has been arrested in upstate New York on suspicion of felony child sex crimes. https://t.co/ir2jZa7i5Z pic.twitter.com/NoPnsPPPkz — Lip 🇺🇸 (@Lip_OnX) May 9, 2026

THROWBACK FACT-O-RAMA! Members of the boring, attention-deprived "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence," the crusty, drag queen hobgoblins who "performed" anti-Christian hijinks to a handful of people before an LA Dodgers game, were busted in 2024 for sex crimes involving minors.

Related: Celebrated UK ‘Gay Parent’ Is a Human Trafficker

I could go on and on about leftists, Democrats, and the LGBTCIA types who groom and rape kids, so I will.

Next up is Preston Palmer, a kiddie-diddling communist and substitute teacher from Minneapolis (of course). The very same police he tried to defund arrested him. Please watch the brief video; it ends with an impromptu rap!

🚨 MORE LEFTIST GROOMERS: Just days after a father confronted the Minneapolis School Board over their child being subjected to gay p*rnography in school.@iFightForKids exposes Preston Palmer, a long-term elementary substitute teacher in Minneapolis.



Here he is being arrested… pic.twitter.com/76IEFK4FPI — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 15, 2025

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PEDO-RAMA! Roughly 350 teachers were arrested for sex crimes involving children in 2022; 75% of those crimes involved a student of the teacher.

I've seen a bumper crop of teachers busted lately, mostly women, for having sex with underage students, including:

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TWISTED FACT-O-RAMA! All of these aforementioned stories involving lefties and their sex crimes with children are from April 8 - May 8 of this year.

We can't assume that every teacher mentioned is a Democrat, but we all know many are, especially those who drag their students out to protest ICE. Not to mention those pushing LGBTHAHA vibes on their students, or trying to normalize pedophilia by referring to child molesters as "minor attracted persons" (MAP):

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And let's not forget the animals from Disney, a company dedicated to entertaining kids, who were arrested for running a child porn ring:

Disney Cruise Staffers Arrested in Child Sex Abuse Material Probe as Passengers Watch Them Escorted Off in Cuffs



According to reports, staffers were among 28 people from eight cruise ships who were detained by Customs and Border Protection.



Read more: https://t.co/ykicplzy3y pic.twitter.com/Me55qylaz1 — ˶˃ News Reader Cat 📰🗞️NO DMs˂˶ (@typocatCAv2) May 8, 2026

HEINOUS FACT-O-RAMA! A tranny professor wrote a book about normalizing pedophilia. I won't mention the name of the book or the author, because I abhor pedophiles and those who support them.

I'm calling it now: The far-left clown stains will try to add an "M" for MAP to the LGBTLOL monicker. The discussions have already begun.

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