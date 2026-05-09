Celebrated UK ‘Gay Parent’ Is a Human Trafficker

A creepy man who pretended to “marry” his daughter‘s ex-boyfriend and made a stir as the first homosexual surrogate parent in 1999 is a human trafficker. Amazing how many LGBTQ idols turn out to be criminals. It is almost as if making a lifestyle out of perversion spawns a whole host of moral problems.

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Barrie Drewitt-Barlow is a reality TV star, multimillionaire, and the first openly homosexual owner of a football club, Maldon and Tiptree FC. He lives in a luxurious mansion with his so-called “husband,” Scott Hutchinson. And he and Hutchinson are now facing accusations of sexual exploitation, rape, and human trafficking.

The Crown Prosecution Service referred to the two accused criminals as “Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 57, and Scott Drewitt-Barlow, 32,” and stated that the charges are “arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation, as well as sexual offences including rape.” The two appeared on May 8 at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in Essex.

Using the incorrect definition of “gay” to mean LGBTQ, the UK Daily Mail referred to Barrie Drewitt-Barlow as “one of 'Britain's first gay dads.’” Officers wrecked part of a wooden fence in order to gain admission to the mansion property where Drewitt-Barlow lives, according to the outlet. You can watch him below explain how he picked out the surrogate mother of his baby:

NEW: Britain's first gay surrogate parent has been charged with r*pe and human trafficking for s*xual exploitation.



Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 57, who is now married to his daughter's ex-'boyfriend,' became the first gay parent to surrogate babies in 1999 in the UK, with his now-ex… pic.twitter.com/6oEaxof3pA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 8, 2026

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Essex Police do not seem to have been willing to share details on who the victims might be (possibly his kids?) or what officers have found, stating merely, “Officers from the Serious Crime Directorate at Essex Police have today carried out coordinated searches of premises in Danbury, Maldon and Braintree as part of their investigation. Searches remain ongoing at all of the locations… A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of: rape, human trafficking for sexual exploitation and administering a noxious substance.”

Detective Inspector Lydia George simply added that she encourages anyone with information related to the crimes to provide it through the Major Incident Public Portal.

The Daily Mail explained Drewitt-Barlow’s notoriety:

Drewitt-Barlow is set to star in an ITV documentary being broadcast next week about his ownership of Maldon and Tiptree FC and how he plans to turn the club around…Drewitt-Barlow and his [so-called] ex-husband made headlines in 1999 when they became one of the first gay couples in the UK to have children through a surrogate mother. More recently, the entrepreneur let a stranger live in his house for a reality series and has appeared on other shows such as Rich House, Poor House and Below Deck Sailing Yacht…[he was] to star in a Welcome to Wrexham-style documentary in which cameras have followed every step of his tumultuous first year as owner of the Maldon and Tiptree, who finished this season as champions of the Isthmian League North.

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One hopes that the documentary will no longer air.

If you follow certain channels on X such as Libs of TikTok, you know that it is not exactly unusual for LGBTQ celebrities or politicians to turn out to be disturbed criminals, especially in relation to children.

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