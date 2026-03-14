Trump Administration Says Colorado School District Gave Boys 61 Girls’ Sports Slots

A single Colorado school district appears to have granted more than 61 girls’ sports positions to biological males who “identified” as female.

The stunning accusation comes from a March 13 Trump-McMahon Department of Education (ED) press release concerning the ED’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) investigation into violations of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 in Colorado’s Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). Specifically, the ED was investigating JCPS's policies allowing "transgender-identifying" boys to use girls' locker rooms, bathrooms, overnight accommodations, and of course, sports teams. What ED found was deeply disturbing and illustrates the need for many more such investigations.

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ED's OCR accused JCPS of denying girls "safety, dignity, and equal access to educational programs and activities" by allowing dozens of boys to use female facilities and teams. The press release stated:

OCR received athletic rosters from Jefferson County indicating that male students may occupy up to 61 roster positions on girls’ sports teams in the District…The District [must] issue a public statement stating that it will comply with Title IX by adopting biology-based definitions of the words ‘male’ and female’ and ensuring that the assignment of intimate facilities and overnight accommodations as well as eligibility to compete in sports will be based on biological sex.

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Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey commented on the findings, “Today’s findings reveal sweeping Title IX violations by Jefferson County Public Schools—denying fairness and equality to female students by allowing males into their private facilities, overnight accommodations, and athletics. The District’s decision to prioritize ‘gender identity’ over ensuring equal access for its female students is unconscionable.”

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If it's this bad in just one school district in one Democrat-run state, how many hundreds or even thousands of girls' sports slots are going to sub-par boys who want to cheat their way to athletic success by competing against the opposite sex? And even worse, how many girls have been injured by having to play against biological males? Just recently, a high school male wrestler sexually assaulted a female opponent during a match, and in 2024, a "transgender" male athlete injured multiple girls on the opposite basketball team, causing them to forfeit for their own safety. William "Lia" Thomas, pictured above, was a university athlete who sexually harassed female teammates. There are other examples, but you get the point.

ED is determined not to let JCPS continue to enforce such outrageous and harmful policies while simultaneously taking in taxpayer funding. As Richey said, "The District must act now to end these violations and protect future generations of girls from sex discrimination. The Trump Administration will not relent until female athletes’ safety, opportunities, and equal protection under the law are fully restored."

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The Trump administration says the district must not only come into compliance with Title IX and biological definitions of "male" and "female," but must post a statement to that effect, with information on filing a discrimination complaint on school websites. Girls who find gender dysphoric boys replacing or harassing them need redress.

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