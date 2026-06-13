Greg Gutfeld Just Connected the Dots on Platner

When a scandal breaks, the media loves to chase the salacious details. The gossip. The sex. The drama. It's good for clicks, and it keeps viewers tuned in. But Greg Gutfeld isn't buying the distraction. He says the real story about Graham Platner isn't what most people are talking about, and if the press gets its way, you'll never hear it. So what exactly is hiding underneath all the noise?

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Gutfeld made the case recently that two cover-ups are running simultaneously, and the one eating up all the airtime is the smaller one.

"There are two cover-ups going on,” he said on The Five on Fox News Friday. “The first obvious cover-up is the tattoo. He literally covered it up. And the reason why he covered it up is because he knew that it was a Nazi tattoo. How do you know that? Because there are different stories that he uses depending on who he woos. So if he's trying to pick up a socialist chick, he says, ‘I had this tattoo to remind me how bad America was.’ And then when he wants a right wing chick, he says, ‘This is to remind everybody I'm a stone cold killer.’”

For any reasonable person, the tattoo would be disqualifying. It’s apparently not for the majority of the Democrat Party. But Gutfeld thinks there is something far more significant.

"The more you focus on the prurient stuff, you miss this stuff," he said. "But the bigger cover-up, again, as I guess it was Joey started talking about, was the policy. So why isn't the policy — which is horrible — the issue, it's because the policy is excusing his behavior. The New York Times, other places, they don't talk about his policy because that's the reason why they're holding on to him. They hope that if we focus on the, you know, the women, we won't notice these other things. It's the, again, for some reason, the Democrats have chosen this Trojan Horse kind of mechanism. The same thing they did with Joe Biden. If it looks like something, we can slip in this radical persona underneath it."

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Gutfeld continued, “Just because he has a walrus mustache and a voice like… Wilford Brimley on Quaaludes. And that way, like we kind of overlook the fact that he's basically AOC, but worse. He may sound like a Scranton pipe fitter, but he's a purple-haired Antifa screamer. He's another Trojan Horse. There are millions of dudes out there with hard jobs who fought for our country who don't spout this socialist crap. Why don't they find that they don't want it?" Gutfeld said.

"He's another Trojan 🐴🐴🐴" @greggutfeld EXPOSES how Dems are using Platner as a front to push a radical agenda pic.twitter.com/3yLhty9g2o — The Five (@TheFive) June 12, 2026

He has a point. I think the appeal Platner had to the left, aside from his radical policies and Nazi sympathies, is that for a party struggling to connect with men, on the surface, he was just what the party needed. Remember the 2024 DNC autopsy report? Among other problems mentioned (and not mentioned) the report acknowledged that they struggled to connect with male voters, and let’s face it, Platner is no Tampon Tim Walz.

I’m not entirely convinced that Gutfeld is right, though. Platner isn’t being shy at all about what policies he supports, and that’s why so many on the left rallied behind him. He’s like the ideological offspring of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who has tried to package himself as the everyman.

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But make no mistake about it, the Nazi tattoo matters. The Reddit posts matter. The domestic abuse matters. The radical policies matter. It all matters, and don't let anyone tell you to pick one and ignore the rest, because that's exactly what the left is banking on.

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