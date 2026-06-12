This Scott Jennings Joke on CNN Is the Funniest Thing You’ll See All Week

Democrats are losing their minds over the planned UFC fight at the White House, and the sheer audacity of their outrage tells you everything you need to know about where their priorities actually are.

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Honestly, UFC isn’t my thing, but if you’re into that, it’s going to be an impressive event with minimal cost to taxpayers. But the mainstream media is doing everything possible to scandalize it.

“In a new court filing responding to a lawsuit that argues the event is unlawful, the Trump administration says that the event costs well over $60 million, and that tens of thousands of hours of labor have been expended. They also say that more than seven federal agencies have allocated significant resources and manpower in preparation for this event,” CNN’s Abby Phillip noted on NewsNight Thursday. “Four thousand people will be in attendance at the White House, while 120,000 will watch at the ellipse. That's much more than the 20 to 25,000 that Trump initially said.”

Isn’t that terrible? More people are coming than expected.

"This continues to be one of the more perplexing things happening at the White House. I do wonder, Scott, why? Why are we doing this to the tune —"

"Four hundred ninety-four porta-potties?” Jennings interjected.

"That's a lot of porta-potties," Phillip replied.

"Somewhere Graham Platner is booking an airline ticket," Jennings quipped.

Last month, disturbing posts surfaced from Platner’s now-deleted “P-Hustle” Reddit account. Among them was a March 2017 post in the r/Military forum in which Platner described a sexual compulsion he said developed during his military service. “I still have to j**k off every time I sit in a porta-s****r… that blue water smell conditioned me,” he wrote.

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I tell you, when I heard Jennings say that, I lost it.

.@ScottJenningsKY from the top rope after CNN reports that there are 494 port-a-potties needed for the UFC event at the White House:



“494 porta-potties. That's a lot of porta-potties. Somewhere Graham Platner is booking an airline ticket.”



OH MY GOSH. WHAT A LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/Ex1ioEqWWC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 12, 2026

At some point, you have to ask yourself if there is anything this White House could do that Democrats wouldn't immediately run to a courthouse over? They’re complaining about the costs, whether a UFC fight is somehow beneath the dignity of the South Lawn. That last one is especially rich coming from a party that spent four years defending a White House that couldn't get through a single week without a new scandal, a new embarrassment, or a new reason to change the subject. These are the people who watched the Biden administration lurch from crisis to humiliation to outright chaos and called it competent governance. Now they want to lecture the rest of us about decorum.

Recommended: Just When You Thought the Platner Tattoo Scandal Couldn’t Get Worse…

These are the same people who had absolutely nothing to say when the Biden White House hosted a pride celebration that devolved into topless activists exposing themselves on the lawn. But a UFC fight? One that the UFC is largely paying for? One that will draw 124,000 Americans together? That's what they’re outraged about?

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This is not about taxpayer money, legal issues, or appropriateness. This is about the fact that Trump is doing something massively popular, and the left cannot stand it. The UFC audience is enormous, diverse, and enthusiastic. Hosting an event on the South Lawn is exactly the kind of bold, crowd-pleasing move that drives Democrats absolutely crazy because they are just miserable people.

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