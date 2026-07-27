Bombshell Documents Point to China Blackmail Efforts Targeting Biden Family

Do you remember how, during the 2020 campaign, Donald Trump warned voters that China knew things about the Biden family's business dealings that gave Beijing real leverage over Joe Biden? He said Biden was compromised, and the legacy media rolled its eyes, called it a conspiracy theory, and moved on.

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Well, it turns out Trump was right the whole time.

Emmy-winning investigative reporter Catherine Herridge has spent years digging into the Biden family's foreign entanglements, going back to her coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop. While combing through newly declassified material tied to China's 2020 election influence operation, she found something that should be front-page news everywhere: government records referencing Chinese blackmail efforts aimed squarely at the Biden family. Herridge laid it out for Katie Pavlich on Katie Pavlich Tonight on NewsNation.

"I found these records which are talking about blackmail by China," Herridge said. "It was for President Biden's daily brief. I can conclude, I think, that it was probably about targeting his family."

And where was the rest of the media while this was sitting in the open? Nowhere. "I think in the media or legacy media, there was kind of a willful blindness," Herridge said. "They didn't want to look at the records. All you had to do was spend a couple of hours."

A couple of hours. That's all it would have taken for legacy media outlets to find what Herridge found. They didn't bother.

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These revelations landed a week after Trump's primetime address to the nation, in which he unveiled newly declassified intelligence showing China had illicitly acquired 220 million American voter files and detailing how career officials in the intelligence community worked to bury the seriousness of that operation from senior leaders, Trump included.

Herridge connected even more dots since that speech.

She pointed to an instant message from a senior FBI counterintelligence official, Nikki Floris, describing what Herridge called a "shadow government" operating inside the bureau. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told Herridge that in August 2020, around the same time the Chinese influence operation was being suppressed, Floris gave him and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) a defensive briefing, ostensibly about Russia. Johnson believes it was designed to steer them away from the Hunter Biden laptop story and lay the groundwork for dismissing it as disinformation.

Herridge also spoke with a senior member of former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's investigations team. Based on their account, officials inside the intelligence community believed they simply knew better than Trump. "They had to save President Trump from his own instincts, from his own tendencies," Herridge said, describing a bureaucracy committed to preserving what she called a "globalist view," whether that meant downplaying China's threat or branding the laptop "Russian disinformation."

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For years, Americans were told the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation and that concerns about the Biden family's foreign business ties were conspiracy theories. The evidence says otherwise. Make no mistake about it, Trump was right that Biden was compromised, and the people whose job it was to tell the country chose silence instead. How much of America's national security was quietly handed over to Beijing while the people paid to protect it looked the other way is still an open question, and it's one Washington owes the country a real answer to.

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