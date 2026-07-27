MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:15 AM on July 27, 2026

This might be the last (or maybe second-to-last) of the Old School Five O'Clock Somewhere before we make the move to Townhall's Youtube channel.

So don't miss it.

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But don't forget that the biweekly Friday show won't change at all — that one is just for our VIP Gold family right here on PJ Media.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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