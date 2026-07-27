MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

This might be the last (or maybe second-to-last) of the Old School Five O'Clock Somewhere before we make the move to Townhall's Youtube channel.

So don't miss it.

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But don't forget that the biweekly Friday show won't change at all — that one is just for our VIP Gold family right here on PJ Media.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?