DSA's Solemn Vow: We Win an Election, You Lose a Country.

The Democratic Socialists of America mean to end the United States — and if you don't believe me, take a look at what DSA Co-Chair Megan Romer had to say about it this weekend.

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Romer appeared on Fox News Sunday opposite Shannon Bream, where she seemed happy to explain her party platform to end the Founders' 250-year-old experiment in liberty, federalism, and self-governance.

"We're going to put up on the screen a few of the things that are part of your platform," Bream said, "and I want to ask you to just give me sort of a true/false on these."

Romer grinned and nodded.

Here are the DSA platform planks that Bream showed Romer and Fox News Sunday viewers:

Eliminate the U.S. Senate.

Replace the President and the Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress.

["True," Romer interrupted during a brief pause, apparently overeager to endorse the establishment of a democratic tyranny.]

Prosecute U.S. and Israeli leaders responsible for the "genocide" in Gaza [I added the much-needed scare quotes.]

Pass aggressive wealth taxes on the richest individuals and corporations to spend on public goods and infrastructure.

Demilitarize police departments, disempower police unions, and redirect funding to public services as steps toward fully abolishing the police and prison system.

Provide amnesty for all immigrants.

Defund the Department of War, enact reparations, recognize all treaties and tribal sovereignty.

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"As a long-term plan, yep," Romer confirmed on a couple of individual items — including abolishing ICE — that Bream read out loud.

"Government or public ownership of most large corporations?" Bream also asked to get confirmation on.

"Yeah, absolutely."

Welcome to the U.S.S.A., comrades. There might not be any prisons for criminals, but why do I get the feeling that there will be plenty of camps for resistors?

As my old-school blogging acquaintance Peter "Da Tech Guy" Ingemi put it, "Well, I'll give her 10 out of 10 for honesty." To that, I'd add: You've been warned.

You can watch the clip here, if you like, although personally, I recommend against it. The only thing I got out of it while doing the transcription for you was an almost overwhelming desire to smack the smug off Romer's face. Doing so might require hurling a full-size cinder block with significant force, but I've been working out.

Here's the thing. A charismatic red diaper baby sweeps into office like Zohran Mamdani with promises of low-cost, government run grocery stores. Or like Barack Obama and "affordable" healthcare. But the result is always the same: something worse than what came before, but with more government control.

Give credit to more sensible Democrats like Sen. John Fetterman and old Clinton hand James Carville who see the DSA slipping into the DNC like a skinsuit, and recognize the danger. Then remember that the DNC basically had to rob democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of the party's presidential nomination 10 years ago.

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The advantage we hold — at least for now — over the DSA, is that they have spokesweasels like Romer going to TV, actually trying to sell a radical agenda wholesale instead of piecemeal. Today's voters won't have it, but what about tomorrow's voters, the ones who were never taught American history or civics?

"Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It has to be fought for and defended by each generation," President Ronald Reagan reminded the nation in 1987, but the timeline has accelerated.

We're never more than one election away.

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