The Morning Briefing: I'm Rather Enjoying the Democrats' '50 Shades of Commie' Fight

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The tumbleweed soup is best chased with a steaming flagon of regret.

There is certainly a lot going on with the kids on the other side of the political aisle these days, isn't there? Upstarts from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have been rocking the boat and winning primaries, most recently in Colorado, which Rick wrote about here.

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This is prompting many to wonder whether the Democratic Party Hive Mind Band might finally breaking up. Our own A.J. Christopher recently wondered if the “schism was finally here.” Here's his intro to that:

Liberals have a problem, and it’s the same problem they’ve had for decades. There is a steadfast refusal to call out their own side’s radicals and nutjobs. In living memory, they’ve tolerated the Occupy Wall Street movement, the rotunda takeovers, the BLM rioters, the Antifa terrorists, Islamic extremists, the Squad clown car, and every blue-haired, errant, non-binary androgyne who identifies as a gelfling one minute and Atreyu’s luck dragon the next.

The reason that establishment Dems don't call out the freaky fringe is that they don't disagree with them. Any of them, no matter how whacked-out they are. The wilder commie youth have been the Democrats' useful idiots in the streets since the 1960s. What's happening now is that the useful idiots want an elected seat at the table. And they are not fans of the elected officials who have been using them.

This has been creating some drama that, if I'm being quite honest, is really high in entertainment value. Seeing all the loony lefties trying to "out-left" each other is more fun to watch than the chimp enclosure at a reputable zoo.

Pride Month brought us a couple of gems, most notably loudmouth California state Senator Scott Wiener getting harassed by marchers at a trans event. Wiener pitched a public fit about it, but the organizers of the event doubled-down on their treatment of him, which my friend and HotAir colleague John Sexton covered.

Wiener, by the way, is as far left as they come. For example, here is something that my Twitchy colleague Brett T. shared in a recent post:

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CA Sen. Scott Weiner just voted down a bill to ban registered sx offenders from office



He calls them "minor crimes" pic.twitter.com/eMpC9J2869 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2026

There are no policy squabbles in this internecine warfare on the left. The elders of the Democratic village in Washington have zero disagreement with anything Zohran Mamdani and his DSA pals are advocating for. As I have written many a time, the Democrats have always been hanging out on the socialist fringe, they've just preferred to be somewhat coy about it. The new kids in town are simply being more honest about their intentions. This is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's dream coming true.

This struggle between the commie generations will no doubt have some long-term consequences for the Democratic Party, but it may not be to the immediate advantage of the Republicans. Democrats come together for each other better during elections; they don't protest vote by not voting like disgruntled Republicans and conservatives often do. The Dem establishment types who are terrified of being replaced by the young DSA Marxists will still vote for them.

I could be wrong this time, maybe the hive mind is ready for a complete fracture. Whether it is or not, I'm going to have a lot of fun watching them eat their own while they try and figure it out.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We've got a couple today. Jim H. will start us off:

Dear Kruiser, I read your column every day, usually the first thing in the morning. It gets my blood pumping when I first get up. I have a few years on you as I was born in 1939. I'm not a big fan of the The Sine Qua Non Sequitur as most of them go over my head. I do like the Mailbag of Magnificence. You have good choices in the people that fill in for you. I now live in the reddest of red states, Wyoming. County population 2.8-3 people per square mile. We lived in California for 39 years after I got out of the navy in 62, got to the point in 97 when we'd had it with California so we moved to Wyoming. The thing that triggered me to write is when I saw that you are Irish and Polish. I wonder how many of us there are. My mother was Polish and my father was Irish. Both of their parents came over from the old country. My grand mother used to tell me all Hurley's came from County Cork. They settled in Connecticut. Keep up the good work. Jim

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Regarding the Sine Qua Non Sequitur: it can't possibly be going over your head because there is absolutely nothing to get. That's the point. As for the Polish/Irish thing, I must confess that I have some other blood on the Irish side. As for how common it is, my circle may be an outlier. My mom's oldest sister married a Polish-American, so my first cousins are the same mix I am. Then my sister married a guy who's of Polish and Irish descent. Bottom line: my family eats a lot of cabbage.

Doug F. wraps things up for us:

Mr Kruiser. Great Kabana clip. Reminds me of the Baltimore Inner Harbor in the 90's. Street performers, water taxi to Fells Point for Crabby Dicks discovered crab balls there.

I used to do a few gigs in the Inner Harbor back when it was shiny and new. I still regret not going to a game at Camden Yards when it was also a sparkling new gem of a ballpark and I was traveling there frequently. I haven't been back there since. And I'll take your word for it regarding Crabby Dick's balls.

Thanks to Jim and Doug for dropping a line or two. I feel a big finish to the week coming on. Then again, I drink.

Everything Isn't Awful

A clockwork orange. pic.twitter.com/kCL02F2Qv4 — cats with powerful impression 🐾 (@catshealdeprsn) July 1, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/01/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, JULY 2, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: FOX Business

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Caller

Secondary Print: LA Times

Radio: AP

New Media: NTD



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

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11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

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Closed Press 1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

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2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

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4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Interview

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6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

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