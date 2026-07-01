Newly Caught Fraudster Emailed Co-Conspirator About ‘Ilhan’s Office’

American authorities now have custody of a Somali fraudster who emailed his Minnesota co-conspirator cryptic messages implicating Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

“Feeding Our Future” executive director Aimee Bock, who implicated Rep. Omar, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), and Attorney General Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) in the fraud, received a sentence of almost 42 years in prison for the $250 million fraud scam. Multiple co-conspirators in the scheme have already pleaded guilty. But one of the primary criminals involved in the massive fraud scheme was hoping to escape justice by hiding in Somalia. He didn’t succeed in evading authorities, however.

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Abdikerm Eidleh and Bock exchanged emails related to the fraud, including emails with the subject line “Ilhan’s Office,” according to Fox News. As mentioned above, Bock insisted she believed that Omar certainly knew about the huge fraud network in Minnesota.

From a previous New York Post report:

“Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar’s name appears at least six times in recently resurfaced court documents from the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud case…Omar came up in a Feb. 5, 2021 email chain with Bock, with the subject line “help with USDA food program,” the trial exhibits show. The Congresswoman’s MEALS act loosened oversight of federally funded food programs during the pandemic, which critics said paved the way for the Feeding Our Future’s fake claims and inflated reimbursements.

Interestingly, Omar used her political office in Minnesota a few years back to ensure that the state House would allocate money for the renovation of a clinic which her own sister ran. Based on information from the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board, it appears that this could have presented a violative conflict of interest.

Minnesota state assemblywoman Kristin Robbins has been trying to pressure Omar into coming to testify before the state House, but the Somali-American congresswoman has refused. “She is refusing to show up and answer questions in person; she’s refusing to respond to our requests for data, and I mean, honestly, she’s even refusing to respond at all. When I say they ghosted us, it’s because we’ve had no replies. She’s an elected public official; she should at least want to share with the public how her office was involved in this, and I think taxpayers deserve that,” Robbins told the Post.

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The FBI relies on international and local partners to assist them in making many arrests, such as in this case with Eidleh. When American authorities were first sure they would have custody of the Somali criminal, FBI Director Kash Patel explained, “Abdikerm Eidleh was an alleged ringleader of one of the largest fraud scandals in the history of the country - orchestrating a massive $250 million scheme to steal critical food resources from vulnerable Americans who needed it and spent the money on luxury cars and mansions, as shameless as it gets.”

Patel enthusiastically confirmed, “But thanks to a brilliant op from this FBI and our great partners — we got him in Somalia, and he will now face justice. To date the FBI has systematically dismantled the ‘Feeding our Future’ web of corruption and arrested over 70 members in the case — we will continue working every single day to wipe out fraud across the country.” God only knows how much money we have lost to fraud over the years.

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