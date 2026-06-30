Miles Guo, Anti-CCP Dissident Whom Biden Admin Charged, Receives 30 Years in Prison

A billionaire Chinese dissident who became famous for supporting Donald Trump, contesting the mainstream narrative on the origins of COVID-19, and calling for the downfall of the genocidal Chinese Communist Party (CCP) just received a sentence of 30 years in an American prison.

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I personally think authorities unfairly and unjustly railroaded Miles Guo (also known as Guo Wengui), but today I don't want to dive into all the complexities of the financial fraud case and whether the evidence was entirely against Guo.

There are many conservatives who disagree on this case, with some saying he's guilty, some saying he's not. Rather, I want to highlight the double standard in our justice system and how the Biden administration aggressively went after Guo while Joe Biden himself and a significant portion of our elected representatives were receiving money and other goodies from the CCP.

Not only that, but despite strong evidence of major fraud implicating politicians including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), they are unlikely ever to face justice. This is a double-standard justice system.

But let's start with Joe Biden, under whom the Justice Department brought the charges against Guo. Thanks to the congressional investigation, we now know that Biden and his family received laundered Chinese money. Biden's classified documents storage scandal even involved him illegally stashing classified information at the University of Pennsylvania, where the Biden Center received millions of dollars from China.

Significantly, Biden would change his rhetoric on the sovereign and democratic nation of Taiwan after talking with CCP dictator Xi Jinping, who claims Taiwan for himself. And before leaving office, Biden granted clemency to Chinese nationals jailed for espionage, spying, and child pornography.

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Nor is Biden alone in taking apparent bribes from our number one enemies in Beijing. We all remember how ex-Rep. Eric Swalwell was reportedly having an affair with Chinese agent Fang Fang, but that CCP honeypot had ties to numerous politicians. Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) took $50,000 from a CCP-linked businessman. Back in 2023, Newsweek was explaining how $1 million from China was influencing New York politics. Also in 2023, Fox News reported, "Lobbyists for CCP-tied EV company funneled cash to Democrats after filing as foreign agents." ByteDance, in which the CCP owns a stake and a board seat, has donated both to Democrats and to Republicans. Many American media and politicians have taken all-expenses-paid propaganda trips to China. Our institutions and many of our politicians are compromised.

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Notably, authorities repeatedly denied Guo bail. One time when a bail denial came through, two accused CCP spies, who had been running an illicit CCP police station in New York, had just gotten out of jail on bail. As an interesting note, Guo was reportedly "victim number 1" in the evidence from the New York CCP police station bust.

Guo and the spies received very different treatment. And before he left office, as I mentioned above, Biden pardoned convicted Chinese spies. You see here what I mean by the double standard of justice. Whether Guo really is a big-time fraudster, I cannot know for absolute certain, but I do know that the Biden administration was deliberately favoring CCP agents who were undermining our nation, which refused bail to a Chinese dissident.

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There are also some suspicious circumstances around Guo's initial arrest and the raid of his penthouse. A fire occurred at the penthouse while the Biden FBI was still there, and we still don't know if it destroyed evidence. Remember, this is the weaponization-era FBI that we now know likely manipulated and doctored evidence to frame January 6 protestors and Donald Trump. Were these agents going after Guo because he was a major fraudster? Or were they targeting him because he was a powerful and influential supporter of Donald Trump and an opponent of the CCP?

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