Canadian-American Man Admits to Deadly Illegal Alien Smuggling Conspiracy

A man with dual citizenship in the United States and Canada has entered a guilty plea in a case centered around an alien smuggling scheme that turned deadly.

As we have discovered with the huge fraud problem in our nation and also the many states that enforce sanctuary policies, mass illegal migration doesn’t just encourage criminals from other countries to come here and exploit Americans. There are altogether too many American citizens who are happy to assist these foreign criminals in breaking our laws. Rahsontanohstha Delormier is one of them. He used his privileged status of citizenship in two different countries to help a family violate the laws of both, but then the family ended up drowning in the St. Lawrence River.

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The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a June 26 press release on Delormier’s case. “This case is a tragic example of what happens when alien smugglers act for their own greed with callous disregard for human life and for the orderly administration of our nation’s immigration laws,” exclaimed Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva, who works in the DOJ’s Criminal Division. “Through investigations and prosecutions, we will continue to eliminate alien smuggling networks that flout our laws and evade lawful entry at our borders.”

Delormier was from the Akwesasne Mohawk Indian Territory in Canada and served as a “boat driver” for human smugglers getting people illegally across the northern border into New York. The smuggling operation used the St. Lawrence River as its path into the U.S. The smuggling operation even arranged motel accommodations for migrants in Canada ahead of their crossing.

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From the DOJ press release:

On the night of March 28, 2023, and into the early morning of March 29, 2023, a co-conspirator travelled to mainland Cornwall and transported a family of four Romanian aliens to Cornwall Island in a truck provided by Delormier. At approximately 3:06 a.m., the co-conspirator dropped the Romanian family off at Delormier’s residence to be brought across the St. Lawrence River. Delormier launched a boat from a landing in St. Regis, Quebec, intending to pick up the family, but due to high winds, freezing temperatures, and limited visibility on the St. Lawrence River, Delormier’s boat broke down and he became stranded on St. Regis Island. Later that night a co-conspirator transported the Romanian family to a public boat launch on the tip of Cornwall Island where a different boat pilot picked them up and attempted to take the family across the St. Lawrence River. While in transit, the boat capsized due to severe weather. As a result, the Romanian family and the boat driver died.

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As a member of the conspiracy that resulted in the family’s death and a paid smuggler, Delormier is now facing between five and 15 years in prison. Multiple co-conspirators also ended up caught and facing U.S. charges.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney John A. Sarone III for the Northern District of New York said, “This case highlights the success we can have when working together across government, federal law enforcement, tribal leaders on both sides of the Akwesasne Mohawk Indian reserve and our partners across the border in Canada, all played a key role in bringing this defendant to justice.”Crime has consequences.

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