Supreme Court Decides Crucial Mail-in Ballot Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has finally handed down a ruling on a vitally important mail-in ballot counting deadline case. The decision comes amid controversy over election results altered by alleged mail-in ballots in California.

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Unfortunately, the court ruled 5-4 in favor of allowing Mississippi to count ballots received up to five days after Election Day. This is a disaster, obviously a huge opportunity for fraud, an encouragement not to count expeditiously, approval for ballots not mailed in time and possibly harvested, and also indirectly ensures other states like California will count until they get the results authorities want. It was a very disappointing decision from SCOTUS, especially given our supposed conservative majority.

BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 5-4 that federal law does NOT require mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day



Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court’s three liberal justices pic.twitter.com/ynr2E9X9sX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 29, 2026

Watson v. Republican National Committee addressed whether federal election-day statutes in 2 and 3 U.S. Code preempt state laws that permit election officials to count ballots allegedly cast by election day but received afterward. Michael Watson, Mississippi's secretary of state, was the petitioner. Democrats — who love to railroad states on parental rights and free speech — are shrieking "states' rights" in this case. Republicans, in contrast, are pointing out that counting ballots received after election day has nothing to do with constitutionality or lawful state election systems, but rather is an excuse for facilitating fraud.

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The case's importance came into focus with the early July elections in California. A week of Democrats “counting” and miraculously discovering more of a few million ballots in California finally put Democrat Xavier Becerra ahead of Republican Steve Hilton in the gubernatorial race. Meanwhile, distant third socialist Nithya Raman suddenly shot ahead of registered Republican Spencer Pratt for the Los Angeles mayoral runoff, days after Election Day.

DDHQ did confirm at last that Hilton would still be advancing to the general election, but a sudden series of statistically improbable drops managed to shove Pratt out of his second-place slot against Democrat Mayor Karen Bass. And yet, California still went on "counting." The state accepts ballots that arrive after Election Day. Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, called the state a "fraudsters' paradise."

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As legal expert Jonathan Turley said, "As the Supreme Court readies its decision in Watson v. Republican National Committee (on whether to require votes by 'election day' in federal elections), the dysfunctional system in California is not helping those who want states to have the final say on such deadlines."

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"If we want fair and secure elections, Election Day should mean exactly what it says, which is why this decision makes it even more imperative that Congress pass the SAVE America Act," said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. "Democrats are inviting chaos at the ballot box by allowing elections to drag on for days and weeks after voters cast their ballots. Republicans are not going to be deterred by this decision, and the RNC will keep fighting to have elections end on Election Day as Americans want.”

When the original states ratified the Constitution, there was one Election Day. The whole process we have now of voting for months and using mail-in ballots and such nonsense would have absolutely horrified the Founders. They would also have understood what Democrats deny now, that such a system is all about creating a lot of opportunities for fraud.

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