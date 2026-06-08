California: Republican Steve Hilton Advances to Gubernatorial General Election

Almost a full week after Election Day in California, Democrats have finally managed to scrape together enough highly suspicious and possibly fake votes to squeeze Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt out of the runoff race. But Republican Steve Hilton will be advancing to the general election later this year in the gubernatorial race, per DDHQ Monday evening.

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Hilton had 25.1% of the vote and Democrat Xavier Becerra had 27.67% of the vote with 84% counted at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time June 8. Hilton was almost three points ahead of Tom Steyer in third.

Both Hilton and Pratt put in strong performances on Election Day itself, and Hilton remained in the lead in the gubernatorial race until a couple days after the polls closed. As for Pratt, he was far ahead of socialist Nithya Raman and close behind Mayor Karen Bass (D) until this past weekend, when tens of thousands of votes suddenly went to Raman without any going to Pratt. In both races, Hilton’s and Pratt’s, the number of votes to be counted actually increased in the days following the official election, as California Democrats allegedly found more mail-in ballots. Federal authorities are currently investigating the election.

Spencer Pratt did not lose the second place slot in the Los Angeles Mayoral race.



Even with "2-1 democrat voters" in California does not account for the data coming in.



Just based on statistics alone, Karen Bass should have gained a plurality of incoming votes, yet the… pic.twitter.com/k4fxj1v0Bs — Break The Chains Media (@BreakTheChainsM) June 8, 2026

It seems Hilton‘s margin of victory was too much to destroy altogether. Thus, while Becerra has now supposedly overtaken Hilton with the vote count still dragging on, Hilton is far enough ahead of the other gubernatorial candidates for DDHQ to call him as advancing to the main race. Hilton shouldered out Democrat Tom Steyer, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars on his campaign.

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Hilton has been harshly critical of the ridiculously long vote count involving only a few million ballots in California. “Nearly a week into California's election shambles. The world is laughing at our inability to count votes in a timely manner. Where is [Gov.] Gavin Newsom?” Hilton challenged. “No comment except to reject my plan to speed things up. We deserve better than a do-nothing, checked-out governor. Time for change!”

Last week I proposed an Election Count Accelerator Fund to give counties more resources to process ballots.



Newsom said it showed I "don't understand" how elections work and it's "nothing to do with" the governor.



Now he says he'll do what I said. What a joke he is, @ZavalaA https://t.co/VGxRnEMPfh — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) June 9, 2026

Hilton also spoke out to criticize the Los Angeles mayor race. “It would be an absolute travesty for @spencerpratt to be shut out of the general election. Fight on!” he posted June 7. As mentioned above, there is currently a federal investigation of Los Angeles over its sketchy election results. I wrote Sunday:

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, confirmed on June 5 that there is evidence of election fraud in California, and as of June 7, he is now taking the state to court over their refusal to clean deceased and felonious voters off rolls in a timely fashion or to audit potential illegal voter names. One of the main issues he highlighted, besides ballot harvesting, was just how insanely easy it is to register to vote in California, using IDs that in the state are easily available to illegal aliens and criminals, and not just law-abiding citizens.

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It is incredibly frustrating that Californians finally voted for change, but the oligarchical government refused to let that change occur. Of course, Hilton still has a chance to win his race, but if the election shenanigans were this bad for the primary, expect them to be that much worse in the general election.

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