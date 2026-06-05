U.S. Attorney Is Out to Expose California Fraud and Secure Sketchy Elections

A hardcore warrior against all criminal fraud in California is on the case to discover exactly what Democrats are doing in controversial primary elections that first trended in Republicans’ favor, but after days of “counting” are now phasing Republicans out.

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Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, confirmed on Friday that there is evidence of election fraud in California, and he is certainly investigating the ongoing primary counts for governor, Los Angeles mayor, and other key state and city positions.

Yes. There is evidence of election fraud in California. Here’s a case we charged just last month. More investigations are underway. https://t.co/sdvTPuTpXk — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 5, 2026

Essayli highlighted a recent case of voter fraud in California, where Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong pleaded guilty to spending decades bribing homeless people to register to vote and often used her address so she could receive their ballots. But Essayli also addressed the election uppermost in so many people’s minds, the one California Democrats are trying to drag out until they find enough ballots to squeeze Republicans out of runoffs.

Related: Trump Says U.S. Attorney Looking Into ‘Dumocrats’ Stealing California Elections

On June 5, Essayli posted more at length about his efforts. “Protecting the integrity of California’s elections is a top priority for my office,” he stated. “California’s election system has serious structural vulnerabilities. Universal vote-by-mail with no voter ID requirements creates conditions where fraud can go undetected and unpunished, eroding public confidence.”

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He cautiously continued, “Without commenting on any specific investigation, my office has multiple election fraud investigations underway in coordination with @FBILosAngeles. We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and prosecute any violations of federal election law to the fullest extent.”

He confirmed that he is also working with Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, “to conduct a comprehensive audit of California’s voter rolls. The state has stonewalled every effort to verify that only eligible U.S. citizens are registered to vote. This case is now before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal.” The only reason to oppose an investigation into whether illegal aliens are voting is if you know that illegal aliens are voting and in your favor.

Essayli promised, “My office will not look the other way. We will investigate and prosecute. Every legal vote deserves to be counted. Every illegal vote cancels one out.”

Some interesting facts that have raised suspicions in California include that in the Los Angeles mayor race, only a few hundred thousand votes are involved, and yet authorities are stubbornly refusing to declare that registered Republican Spencer Pratt made it into a runoff against Democrat Mayor Karen Bass as they sit on the last batch of votes.

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In the governor’s race, Republican Steve Hilton was actually in the lead, but ever since election night, the number of votes that authorities say they still have to count has been suspiciously increasing each day, according to the counter on NBC News. And as more votes are added, Democrat Xavier Becerra narrows Hilton’s lead. More votes have also magically appeared in the mayoral race as of Friday morning. Amazing how some countries can count all their votes in one night, but California can’t do it in a week.

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