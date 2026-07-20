BREAKING: U.S. Imposes 50% Tariffs on Some Canadian Goods Over ‘Discriminatory’ Actions

The Trump administration is hitting back against Canada’s “discriminatory” targeting of American products.

Townhall’s Senior Washington Correspondent Cameron Arcand received statements from senior American officials announcing the 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods to show the wokies up north that they cannot target Americans unfairly without a response. Canadian tariffs on goods like alcohol and cheese sparked a presidential decision. Now Canadian goods like wine and hockey sticks are in the crossfire.

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Ever since the start of the second Trump administration, the American and Canadian governments have been trading tariffs. “At the outset of the president's trade policy, which he implemented early last year, there were only two countries that retaliated against the United States: the People's Republic of China and Canada,” one official recalled.

The official continued, “Canada has retained substantial retaliation against the United States, as the U.S. imposes trade actions to re-industrialize, re-shore, and support its manufacturing. Specifically, Canada has to be held accountable for this continued discrimination.”

The official went on to give examples of what most recently roused Donald Trump’s ire. “For example, one of the things that has happened is that all the two Canadian provinces and territories have halted the purchase, distribution, or retailing of U.S. alcoholic beverages, but they have not imposed similar restrictions on other countries," he noted. In other words, this is a deliberate and unjust attempt to punish the Trump administration and American producers.

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Indeed, "A second example is that Canada imposes certain tariffs and quotas on cars imported to Canada from the United States,” the official stated. “But not on imports from other countries. Canada also administers the quota in a way that compels U.S. auto companies to invest in production in Canada instead of the United States.” That’s beneficial to Canada but in violation of Trump’s America First goals.

The official did say that this could be a temporary move if Canadian officials choose to be reasonable. Presuming Canadians are willing to ease off on tariffs, the Trump administration could do the same. The Trump administration “remains open to discussions with our Canadian trading partners, especially in the context of the USMCA review." This refers to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

In conclusion, the U.S. official argued, "In taking these actions, President Trump, again, is delivering on his promise to secure better outcomes through American workers, farmers, and businesses, and pursuing an America First trade policy to ensure reciprocity with our trading partners.”

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Trump has also been complaining about smoke and air pollution resulting from the Canadian wildfires, which are often tied to arson and environmentalists’ refusal to clear out brush and take other preventative measures. The Canadian government is extremely leftist and habitually anti-American, so tensions are unsurprisingly high between our two countries. The 2026 tariffs and the wildfires are just the latest reasons for a much longer-term feud.

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