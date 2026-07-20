Trump Tells Mamdani: Hell No on Arresting Netanyahu

President Donald Trump snuffed out jihad-loving Commie Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s hopes to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump emphatically stated Monday on Truth Social that Netanyahu “will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America.” In effect, the president was issuing a warning to the sharia-adjacent mayor of New York City: Don’t try anything, because I am not going to put up with it.

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New York City's petty dictator Mamdani based his utterly preposterous proposal to arrest Netanyahu on the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) November 2024 arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister, even though neither Israel nor the United States recognizes the authority of the ICC, and the man who issued the warrant, Karim Khan, is now mired in scandal. Experts have repeatedly debunked assertions that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, showing instead that Israel works extraordinarily hard to save civilian lives. But there is very clear evidence that the Palestinian jihadis want to commit genocide against Israelis. Furthermore, the Iranian regime has screamed its desire to bring death to Israel and America for the whole world to hear.

The Prime Minister’s Office:



The ICC is a kangaroo court that has no jurisdiction over Americans or Israelis. Its bogus arrest warrant against Prime Minister Netanyahu was issued by a disgraced former ICC Prosecutor, Karim Khan, a few days before allegations of sexual misconduct… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 19, 2026

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Mamdani’s chest-pounding is little more than a public affirmation once again that he is an antisemite who sympathizes with the genocidal Islamic Jihadis that Israel is fighting in Gaza and Lebanon. He is appealing to the Muslim voters in New York City, who reportedly now outnumber Jews. And it is no wonder that Donald Trump is disgusted with the whole charade.

After confirming that “Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America,” Trump praised his Israeli counterpart: “He is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which recently killed 52,000 innocent protestors, and has spent the last 47 years killing American Soldiers, and others.”

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Trump ended with a very accurate assessment that is unfortunately unlikely to be realized: “The only ones that should be arrested are the people that led Iran into this unprecedented SPIRAL OF DEATH AND DESTRUCTION, something that should have been dealt with years ago, by previous Presidents!”

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Netanyahu is visiting the United States for the Tuesday funeral of pro-Israel Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who died suddenly this month. The Israeli prime minister was tentatively set to meet with President Trump today, July 20.

As my colleague Robert Spencer pointed out, it is incredibly ironic that Mamdani wants to clear out the prisons and defund the police, but is now all revved up to arrest a foreign leader just because the latter is Jewish and opposes terrorism. So many Muslims like Mamdani support the criminals and terrorists who are on their side, but viciously attack anyone who opposes their agenda.

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