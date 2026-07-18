The Mayor Who Wants to Empty Prisons and Defund the Police Has One Guy He Really Wants to Arrest

Zohran Mamdani, the Marxist Twelver Shi’ite mayor of New York City who wants to empty out the prisons, defund the police, and replace cops with social workers, has suddenly become a law-and-order guy. While he wants all manner of thugs, felons, and psychopaths menacing the law-abiding citizens of his once-great city, the callow authoritarian does have one man he is determined to put behind bars: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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The New York Post reported Saturday that Mamdani “says he’s still weighing whether he can arrest Benjamin Netanyahu when the Israeli prime minister is scheduled to visit the Big Apple in September.” The mayor, whose hatred for Israel burns with such intensity that he says that he entered politics because of the alleged plight of the Palestinians, wants to arrest the Israeli prime minister for several key reasons.

Foremost among them is the fact that if he does arrest Netanyahu, he will become the foremost hero of the left and the forces of jihad worldwide. His place in the pantheon of renowned leftists will be ensured. Everywhere he goes and whatever else he does throughout his lifetime, adoring sycophants will be ready everywhere to grant him his every wish.

Mamdani’s pretext for attempting to gain this heroic status is the International Criminal Court’s Nov. 2024 arrest warrant for Netanyahu. He said when it was issued that as mayor, he would have Netanyahu arrested if he came to New York City. Yet Mamdani’s road to supplanting Che Guevara as the communist on all the t-shirts faces several formidable obstacles: neither the U.S. nor Israel recognize the authority of the International Criminal Court, and the arrest warrant itself increasingly appears to have been a cynical ploy on the part of Muslim prosecutor Karim Khan to divert attention from sexual misconduct charges that he himself is facing.

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Then there’s the fact that actual experts in urban warfare have examined the IDF’s record and found that it actually succeeded in reducing the number of civilian casualties beyond even what the Americans accomplished in Iraq and Afghanistan, despite Hamas’ relentless efforts to drive up the number of civilian casualties for propaganda purposes.

Mamdani, however, may be a millennial, but he is no slacker. He is not giving up that easily, and “is in an ‘active conversation’ with authorities ahead of Netanyahu’s trip to Manhattan for the UN General Assembly.” Despite the lack of evidence against Netanyahu, Karim Khan’s manifest corruption, and the ICC’s lack of jurisdiction, the boy commie remained defiant, saying: “I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in the Hague. He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court.”

That and $9.82 will get you a cup of coffee in a jihadi coffee house in Brooklyn, but Mamdani was ready to meet objections with an argument from authority (logically, kids, that’s the weakest of all arguments): “And what you will find is that is an opinion that is held by many, purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years.” Many people can be wrong, as we have seen in numerous totalitarian states, the two elections of Barack Obama, and much more, but don’t expect an up-and-coming young Marxist of the caliber of Hizzoner to take any note of that.

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Related: Mamdani Is Enraged Over Shocking ICE Murder, but of Course He’s Lying Again

Mamdani did admit, at very least, that he “wasn’t sure if he had the authority to order the NYPD to cuff Netanyahu, but that he would act as aggressively as the law would allow.” He’s badgering his aides and hapless city employees now to see if he can slap the cuffs on the Israeli prime minister for the crime of defending Israel against the inexorable jihad: “The mayor is in ‘an active conversation’ with the city’s Law Department over the matter, he said.” Mamdani declared: “Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that’s what we will do, but we won’t be writing our own laws to that end.” Oh, that’s a relief!

Mamdani might also want to arrest the Israeli prime minister because Netanyahu has his number. “I think he should look at who he’s condemning, who he’s praising. He’s condemning Israel, the one democracy that stands shoulder to shoulder with American values. Who does he champion? Hamas, that calls openly to massacre every Jew on earth, that conducted that horrible massacre [on Oct. 7, 2023], the worst massacre on Jews since the Holocaust.” Indeed. Netanyahu even added the irrefutable coup de grace: “And in fact I think secretly, he hates America."

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It ain’t even all that well-kept a secret, Mr. Prime Minister. Here’s hoping that when you come to the Big Apple, you can stay out of the slammer.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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