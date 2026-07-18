American Man Who Insists He’s a Woman Flees ‘Trump’s America,’ Finds Out

Leftists have their views of President Donald Trump and the state of the nation during his second term, but reality has its ways of breaking through, and they aren’t always pleasant. For over ten years now, the allegedly rational and tolerant among us have been working themselves, and anyone else they can get to, into a hysterical froth about Trump, in large part because of his determination not to allow the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave to become a borderless free-for-all place of sanctuary for all of the world’s criminals, psychopaths, and terrorists.

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That hysteria has led numerous leftists to vow to flee the country rather than suffer one more minute of Orange Man Bad’s reign of terror, and some, albeit far fewer than have threatened to do so, have actually left. Many who have loudly announced that they’re leaving this benighted, proto-fascist land are still here because, deep in their heart of hearts, they know that what they’re saying about Trump and America is about as plausible as the claim that Old Joe Biden, while he was pretending to be president of the United States, was sharp as a tack.

Some, however, have actually bid farewell to our fair shores and shaken the dust off their feet, seeking a better life in lands that are more tolerant, inclusive, multicultural, and all the other words that the left uses as synonyms for “culturally suicidal.” One of those who fled Trump’s racist, insufferable Amerikkka was a big, bluff guy who insists he’s a woman and has a cute little ponytail to prove it. Having found refuge from Trump in the peaceful hamlet of Ter Apel in the Netherlands, the big guy has found himself facing problems that (could it be possible?) are even worse than the man leftists consider to be the focus of evil in the modern world.

A video shows the big guy talking with a female Dutch interviewer, over whom he towers, as if he were a… man, which, of course, he really is. As they chat, a group of much younger men lurk nearby, looking dangerous. The video opens with the man who thinks he’s a woman talking about those young men: “Between here and there is a bunch of Algerians and Moroccans or whoever who think that queer people should be beaten. I think that this system where you have people just living out here that are unhappy is not good.”

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Dat het door asielzoekers in Ter Apel voor transpersonen onveiliger is dan in het Amerika van Trump moet flink wat cognitieve dissonantie in het linkse brein veroorzaken. pic.twitter.com/37EONav4WA — Sander van Dam (@Sandervandam2) July 13, 2026

Then we see the same interviewer asking one of the young Arabs who are standing by: “And do you think it's safe here?” He answers readily, albeit in heavily-accented English, with something like “No, I don't think it's safe here,” and it’s quite clear that he and his friends are the reason why it’s unsafe.

The big guy in the lovely flower-print apron or blouse or whatever it is agrees: “Oh, it's scary. It's, it's legitimately scary. I decided that my mental health is degrading so substantially being here, that I just need to get out, and the situation I have in the U.S. as a trans person, not good, right? But here I will be hurt or killed.”

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This guy got hysterical about Trump and left the United States, where he would most likely have been safe, albeit out of step with a significant portion of the population that is tired of being told it must cater to him and his ilk, and went to the Netherlands. There the leftists he supports have let in millions of Muslim migrants, among whom are many who would cheerfully murder him if they got the chance.

The fellow in the flower-print thingy is by no means alone. The left generally doesn’t seem to realize how it has cut the ground out from under itself. Leftists support mass Muslim migration for immediate electoral gain, so as to overwhelm and destroy the native populations of Europe and North America, but they don’t seem to realize that the Muslims they have brought in do not support, and will never support, their moral libertinism, and that they themselves will be sailing off the tops of tall buildings soon enough. The guy in the video has found out. Whether or not he managed to escape safely from the multicultural paradise that is the Netherlands is not known.

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