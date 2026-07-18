Iranian State TV to Trump: ‘Live in Fear’

Iranian state TV, amid a series of threats from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei against the “Great Satan” America, has labeled Donald Trump the “'number one target of the Iranians.'”

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Amir-Hossein Tahmasebi is a host on Iranian state TV, and therefore acts as a mouthpiece of the terrorist regime's sentiments. Indeed, the Iranian parliament has a €50 million (about $57 million) price on Trump‘s head, besides a bounty on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Earlier this month, Tahmasebi commented on Trump's presence at the NATO summit, and expressed the official regime determination to assassinate the U.S. president. Unsurprisingly, the Iranian parliament is promoting the same goal:

Iranian Majles Deputy Speaker Hamid-Reza Haji Babaee: Qalibaf Is Committed to Exacting Revenge for Khamenei; If We Are Not Here to Do It, the Freedom-Loving People of the World Will Do It; Majles Members Chant: “Revenge!” “No Compromise, No Surrender, Revenge, Revenge!” pic.twitter.com/o1E1li2jE8 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) July 16, 2026

That's the context behind the state propaganda from Iran. "The vile and filthy president of the United States official stated today, at the NATO conference in Turkey, where the vilest people in the world have gathered: 'I am the number one target of the Iranians.' You should live in fear from now on!" Tahmasebi cried, per a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute. It's rather ironic that Tahmasebi was so down on Turkey, because the Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is extremely pro-Khamenei.

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#ICYMI: Iranian State TV Host Amir-Hossein Tahmasebi to President Trump: You Should Live in Fear; We Will Hunt You Down; I Personally Will Assassinate You If I Have the Opportunity pic.twitter.com/aLA6EYnqMw — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) July 17, 2026

Related: Centcom Confirms Iranian Attack Killed 2 Americans in Jordan

Tahmasebi continued his harangue, still addressing Trump, "We will definitely hunt you down wherever you may be, in accordance with the fatwa of the esteemed religious authorities. Have no doubt about it." A fatwa is an official pronouncement from an Islamic religious authority, and in this case, the endorsement of a particular person's assassination as praiseworthy in Allah's eyes. Remember that in the Islamic religion, killing non-Muslims and dying while doing so is the shortcut to paradise.

In conclusion, Tahmasebi shouted, "We declare that anyone involved in the martyrdom of our Leader [Ali Khamenei] will not be safe anywhere in the world. I swear by Allah and by everything that is sacred to me that if I have the opportunity and it is within my power, I will assassinate Trump. Have no doubt about it."

U.S. authorities believe there are multiple Iranian plants and teams in our country aiming to assassinate Trump.

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Tahmasebi's comments come amid a series of threats from Mojtaba Khamenei (or whoever is pretending to be Khamenei). Last week, Mojtaba ominously posted, “The criminal, disgraceful murderers of the martyred Leader, whose names are fully documented from the highest to the lowest ranks, will carry their dream of a peaceful death in bed to the grave.” Then on July 18, referring to America as the "Great Satan," Mojtaba said shrilly, "Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it." Sadly, on July 17, an Iranian attack killed at least two American troops in Jordan.

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