The ICC Has No U.S. Badge, but Mamdani Wants to Give It One

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has found an arrest he is eager to pursue. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to attend the UN General Assembly in September, and Mamdani says the leader of a democratic American ally “belongs in The Hague.”

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🚨 Mayor Mamdani Says He is Considering Arresting Bibi Netanyahu If He Visits NYC



“I believe that PM Netanyahu belongs in the Hague. He's a war criminal … There is an active conversation with our legal department in seeing what the prospects are we have here in our… pic.twitter.com/L9GI8hJLFp — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 18, 2026

He's put the city Law Department to work searching for a legal path and says he will go as far as New York law permits.

Learn More: The Mayor Who Wants to Empty Prisons and Defund the Police Has One Guy He Really Wants to Arrest

In his recent column, my friend and teammate Robert Spencer dialed things in and accurately called it.

Foremost among them is the fact that if he does arrest Netanyahu, he will become the foremost hero of the left and the forces of jihad worldwide. His place in the pantheon of renowned leftists will be ensured. Everywhere he goes and whatever else he does throughout his lifetime, adoring sycophants will be ready everywhere to grant him his every wish. Mamdani’s pretext for attempting to gain this heroic status is the International Criminal Court’s Nov. 2024 arrest warrant for Netanyahu. He said when it was issued that as mayor, he would have Netanyahu arrested if he came to New York City. Yet Mamdani’s road to supplanting Che Guevara as the communist on all the t-shirts faces several formidable obstacles: neither the U.S. nor Israel recognize the authority of the International Criminal Court, and the arrest warrant itself increasingly appears to have been a cynical ploy on the part of Muslim prosecutor Karim Khan to divert attention from sexual misconduct charges that he himself is facing. Then there’s the fact that actual experts in urban warfare have examined the IDF’s record and found that it actually succeeded in reducing the number of civilian casualties beyond even what the Americans accomplished in Iraq and Afghanistan, despite Hamas’ relentless efforts to drive up the number of civilian casualties for propaganda purposes. Mamdani, however, may be a millennial, but he is no slacker. He is not giving up that easily, and “is in an ‘active conversation’ with authorities ahead of Netanyahu’s trip to Manhattan for the UN General Assembly.” Despite the lack of evidence against Netanyahu, Karim Khan’s manifest corruption, and the ICC’s lack of jurisdiction, the boy commie remained defiant, saying: “I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in the Hague. He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court.”

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The International Criminal Court issued its warrant on Nov. 21, 2024, accusing Netanyahu of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The accusations are grave, and Israel has challenged the court's jurisdiction.

An international accusation still can't turn itself into a New York arrest order. The United States isn't a party to the Rome Statute, and the warrant carries no automatic force here.

Congress made the barrier even clearer; federal law says no state or local agency may cooperate with an ICC request under the Rome Statute or provide support to the court. Mamdani can pressure Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, but neither official can create a treaty obligation or invent an offense under New York law.

New York officers may make a warrantless arrest when they have reasonable cause to believe somebody committed a crime. They may also execute a warrant issued and directed under state law.

The ICC warrant isn't a New York warrant, and it doesn't identify a New York offense. Unless city lawyers uncover one, Mamdani's plan has no lawful engine.

Netanyahu also holds a protection Mamdani can't brush aside. The State Department's official manual says sitting heads of government enjoy immunity from criminal and civil jurisdiction during their terms.

The executive branch controls those immunity decisions; President Donald Trump wouldn't need a mayoral veto; his administration could recognize Netanyahu's immunity, seek emergency federal relief, and place federal authority squarely between the NYPD and the Israeli delegation.

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The UN headquarters agreement adds another obstacle. The agreement restricts service of legal process inside the headquarters district and gives the federal government ultimate responsibility for America's obligations there.

New York hosts the UN, and City Hall doesn't control the terms of that relationship.

A search of the historical record turned up no documented case in which a U.S. mayor ordered the arrest of a visiting democratically selected head of government.

The closest modern New York episode came in 1995, when Mayor Rudy Giuliani ordered Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat removed from a Lincoln Center concert. Giuliani didn't arrest him, and Arafat wasn't a visiting elected prime minister. From the Los Angeles Times:

Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani came under criticism Tuesday for ordering the expulsion of Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat from a U.N. anniversary concert at Lincoln Center. Arafat, who shared the 1994 Nobel Peace Prize with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, was ushered out of a performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony on Monday night on Giuliani’s personal order. The mayor had pointedly not invited Arafat, who was among the more than 180 world leaders who addressed the U.N. General Assembly during the three-day celebration of the United Nations’ 50th anniversary, to the concert. When Arafat arrived with tickets from another U.N. delegation, Giuliani had his chief of staff, Randy Mastro, evict the Palestinian leader. “We don’t think this is right,” State Department spokesman Nicholas Burns said of the mayor’s action. “He [Arafat] is the leader of the Palestinian people. He should be given the respect the Palestinian people deserve.”

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An attempted arrest would create instant chaos. NYPD officers, federal protective agents, Israeli security personnel, city lawyers, and diplomats could face one another while federal judges receive emergency filings.

The disruption would reach far beyond one motorcade; a successful seizure would encourage local politicians to turn foreign disputes into municipal police actions, and make every UN visit subject to the politics of the host city.

Let's call this what it really is: Mamdani's threat is political theater with handcuffs in the script. A mayor governs streets, budgets, housing, and sanitation. He doesn't decide which foreign leaders America delivers to a court America never joined.

President Trump and the federal government hold that responsibility, and they should make the boundary unmistakable before Netanyahu's plane leaves Israel.

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