Police Investigating Death at Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s Property

Boston police are reportedly investigating the death of an unidentified person at “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s (D-Mass.) husband’s home.

The Boston Police Department’s (BPD) spokesman Officer James Moccia spoke with TMZ and confirmed that officers did respond to a death at 25 Malta Street in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood around 1:50 p.m. local time on Saturday, July 18. This location is the home of Pressley’s husband, a convicted felon. Initially BPD classified it as an “investigate person” call, but this turned into a death investigation. The reported death follows on a police raid at the house, which is evidently a rental property.

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Conan Harris, Pressley’s husband of more than a decade, owns the house, but it is not clear if he was there at the time of the BPD response. In fact, reportedly the couple does not live there. Therefore, it seems likely that someone who was renting or visiting the house died there.

A dead body was found at a $1.15 million home owned by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley's husband.

Pressley's husband, Conan Harris, 49, purchased the multi-family property for $340,000 in 2021. He and Pressley, 52, do not live at the residence.

Last year it emerged that the couple… pic.twitter.com/QCpQaInpqX — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 18, 2026

Pressley and Harris collect up to $350,000 in rent from multiple Massachusetts properties. The Mattapan property could be worth $100,000 annually to the couple.

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The New York Post reported that a neighbor named Cherill stated that Boston police previously raided the property about two months ago. It seems, therefore, that some sort of criminal activity is suspected at the place.

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There were tenants on each floor of the property at the time of the raid, including high-school aged teenagers, Cherill said. … According to city records, the home is owned by Pressley’s felony-convicted husband Conan Harris and was valued this year at more than $919,000, the outlet reported. It is not known if anyone was living at the home at the time, but the property was listed for sale about a month ago.

The Post repeated the estimate that the property in question was bringing in between $50,000 and $100,000 in rent annually for Harris and Pressley.

Realtor Chloe Turner told the Boston Globe that the same tenants have been living in the house for quite a while. Therefore, that indicates that the raid and investigation a couple of months ago have to do with the same people who are likely living in the house right now. But Turner did not have any information about what happened Saturday.

Pressley, according to the Post, has around $8 million in assets, making her yet another socialist politician who rants about the wealthy, but is herself a multimillionaire. As for her husband, he spent 10 years in prison for drug trafficking. Pressley’s office refused to provide any statement on the death investigation to the press.

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This is a developing story, and more details will likely become available in the coming days as BPD identifies the deceased person and investigates the circumstances.

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