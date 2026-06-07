Dem Congressional Candidate Squatted in Luxury New York Condo

Another day, another Democrat candidate scandal.

The New York Post reported June 7 that a Democrat New York City councilwoman who is running for Congress was a squatter in a luxury Queens condominium. In fact, Julie Won owes $25,000 in back rent after the condominium’s owner, who used to be a friend of hers, finally served her with eviction papers. Justin Chae, the owner and a top political consultant in New York City, finally forced Won’s family out of the condo on Monday.

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Won had been living in Skyline Towers despite asserting that she and her husband Eugene Noh had never signed a lease agreement. Won accused Chae of a forging her name onto a lease agreement, claiming her family was supposed to be allowed to live there indefinitely without paying any rent. Chae insists that when Won, Noh, and their children moved in to the condo in November 2024, he had a lease agreement with them that they could live rent-free for one year and then start paying $5000 a month in rent. The New York Post viewed this lease and communicated with Chae for the story.

Even that $5000 in rent a month seems to be low considering that the outlet reported the condominium’s value to be around $1 million. Chae had originally offered the amazing deal of a year without rent in the expensive condo for Noh, whose family he has known for decades, as Noh was to be vice president of campaigns at Chae’s company, Legion Outreach Consultants. This business relationship failed — although the outlet did not state why — and Chae fired Noh eventually. Chae then wanted the couple to live up to their agreement of $5000 a month in rent. Noh and Won decided they were entitled to keep living in the luxury condominium without paying any rent at all, and would not fork out a single buck.

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When Chae left calls and messages asking for his rent, Won and Noh “ghosted” him, according to the information the condo owner shared with the Post. “Chae can’t believe his friends would take advantage of him this way,” his spokesman said.

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The Post added:

Chae said he plans to file additional court papers seeking $25,000 owed in rent for the first five months of the year. There’s a hearing on the case scheduled for June 30…Won, however, accused Chae of “politically extorting her” while she’s running for higher office and predicted the lease agreement he provided to The Post will never hold up in court. She also threatened to countersue him over a “clearly political smear job.”

Because, obviously, it was her right to live in someone else’s luxury condominium for as long as she happened to like it, regardless of whether she was paying any money or not. That is the typical Democrat attitude toward private property.

Won actually had the hutzpah to assert that Chae was an example of an abusive landlord such as are allegedly harassing innocent working families across the city of New York. That is all the gratitude he got for letting her family live an entire year in a luxury condo for free. Chae is learning the hard way that when Democrat politicians espouse seizing other people‘s property for their own or their voters’ benefits, that extends to their personal lives as well.

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