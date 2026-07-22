The Noncitizen Voter Scandal in New Jersey Just Got a Lot Worse

On Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) acknowledged that a state software error registered thousands of non-citizens to vote and that some had cast ballots, the very scenario Democrats have long dismissed. Sherrill blamed the problem on a software glitch during the previous administration and ordered an investigation. "Our preliminary analysis shows fewer than 400 individuals who were newly registered for the first time because of the error voted," she said.

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I said before that the real scale of this scandal was likely worse than what Sherrill was admitting to. A fresh clue just proved the point, and it points to a cover-up.

"This entire situation is unacceptable," Sherrill said Tuesday. "It's unacceptable that the vendor released software with such a glaring error, it's unacceptable that the MVC took a year to get this issue fixed, and it's unacceptable that no one in the previous administration brought this to light, demanded accountability, or took action when it happened years ago."

Democrat Governor of New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill admits there were 6,600 non-citizens registered to vote in NJ:



"In June of 2023... a serious software error in New Jersey's motor vehicle system led to the improper voter registration of... roughly 6,600 people in our state." pic.twitter.com/YZNiK09CX5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2026

The vendor Sherrill initially blamed, IDEMIA, is now publicly shifting responsibility back onto the state officials who were supposed to verify voter eligibility.

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IDEMIA isn't taking Sherrill's accusation lying down. “IDEMIA works with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, and has for more than 40 years, to support the process through which eligible individuals may indicate their interest in registering to vote when applying for or renewing a driver’s license or state-issued identification card,” the company said in a statement. “IDEMIA’s role is to transmit information through the motor vehicle system. The voter registration information is transmitted to the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Elections, which is ultimately responsible for verifying eligibility to vote. Information submitted by IDEMIA must still be validated and adjudicated by the Division of Elections.”

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In other words, the state's own election officials — and not a rogue algorithm — manually approved more than 6,600 non-citizens to vote.

This is what Sherrill is trying to hide.

Sherrill says New Jersey will phase out the IDEMIA software regardless of who's ultimately at fault, which means she intends to scapegoat them regardless.

"Democrats and their media allies have repeatedly said it is impossible for noncitizens to register to vote, let alone cast a ballot," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said. "Time and again, they have been proven wrong. As President Trump has said, there is nothing more important than the integrity of our elections. And this latest incident underscores the absolute necessity of the SAVE America Act."

Every excuse Sherrill offers just raises more questions and points to an active cover-up in the works. Think about how quick she was to admit certain numbers, blame a software glitch, and feign outrage. Oh yeah, and attack President Donald Trump for good measure. She’s trying to claim to be the serious one when it comes to voter fraud, but in reality, this is damage control. I guess she just didn’t count on the software company fighting back.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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