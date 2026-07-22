Did Jasmine Crockett Seriously Just Call the World Cup Racist?

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) has a gift. Give her literally any outcome she doesn't like, and she'll find a way to blame it on racism. Her latest target is anyone who rooted for Spain's men's soccer team.

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During a congressional hearing that was supposed to be about the Smithsonian Institution, Crockett turned to historian David Blight and demanded he explain why so much of the world seemed to be rooting against Argentina in the World Cup Final.

"If you recall, the last two teams, it was Argentina and Spain, and it seemed like the vast majority of the world was rooting … against Argentina, right?" Crockett asked. "And why was that? Just give me an explanation. If you could guess."

Blight gave her the obvious answer. "Spain had the best team. Maybe that's why they were rooting for them?" he said.

Wrong answer, apparently.

Crockett wasn't interested in a sports explanation. "There's also a racist history," she said.

Does anyone else want to bang their heads against a wall?

CROCKETT: All of these people of color that was playing for all these teams and ultimately if you recall the last two teams, it was Argentina and Spain and it seemed like the vast majority of the world was rooting... against Argentina, right? And why was that?



WITNESS: Spain had… pic.twitter.com/yCSMNC4IFi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 21, 2026

This is truly a sickness for people like Crockett. Everything must be seen through a racial lens, and everything is rooted in racism to them.

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It's a pattern with her. Crockett lost the Democrat primary for the Texas U.S. Senate race, and she blamed that defeat on racism, too. An election, a soccer game, it doesn't matter. The explanation is always the same, and it's never about what actually happened.

As far as I’m concerned, she can’t leave Congress fast enough.

ICYMI: Smithsonian Director Humiliates Herself During House Hearing

This isn’t amusing, either.

Last month, after a jury convicted Karmelo Anthony in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf and handed him 35 years, a number that, if anything, feels light for a teenager's murder, Crockett couldn't accept that outcome, either. Once again, race became her explanation.

She questioned whether the knife Anthony used even counted as a deadly weapon. She insinuated, with nothing to back it up, that Metcalf had acted in a racist manner. She compared the Metcalf family's grief over their murdered son to "the agony black women live in every day."

"Thirty-five years for a kid who had decided to go under a tent that was not his team's tent, as it was raining and simply didn't want to be put out in the rain by some random kid that he didn't know who was larger than him?" Crockett continued, casting a killer as the sympathetic party.

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Astonishingly, she went on to compare Anthony's case to police shootings, arguing he deserved the same benefit of the doubt officers get in split-second use-of-force calls. "If a 300-pound man is beating me, like on top of me and beating me down, I'm not limited to fist," she said, building toward the claim that a football player's own body could count as a deadly weapon.

Nothing she said bore any resemblance to the truth. Multiple eyewitnesses confirmed Anthony started the confrontation. Crockett admitted she hadn't even followed the case closely, hedging her sweeping claims with phrases like "as I understand it." She never expressed grief for Austin Metcalf. She never acknowledged his family. She spent her airtime hunting for reasons the victim deserved what happened to him, and she got there by deciding, in advance, that race explained everything.

Crockett's remarks reveal what race obsession has done to the left, and it's one more reason voters should be counting down the days until she's out of Congress for good.

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