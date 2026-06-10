Jasmine Crockett’s Vile Comments About Austin Metcalf

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), one of the most morally despicable stooges in Congress, claimed murdered teen Austin Metcalf’s family have never suffered as she suffers for being black, and that killer Karmelo Anthony was justified in randomly stabbing Metcalf to death.

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The piece of human debris who, thank God, will soon be out of Congress, claimed, as the culmination of a lengthy and ignorant lecture on her show about the Anthony case, “Black women, especially black women who have black male children, live in fear and agony every single day — a fear and agony that I promise you the Metcalfs probably never spend a day living that way. And we’re going to have to have some real conversations about race in this country.” Yes, she actually claimed that, in 2026, simply having black skin brings more fear and sorrow into a person's life than losing your son to a senseless, unjustified murder.

Crockett is exactly what lawyer Sholdon Daniels was talking about when he criticized his fellow black Americans (unfortunately, Anthony only received 35 years in prison with the possibility of parole halfway through):

I practice law in Collin County, Texas.



Karmelo Anthony will be convicted and sentenced to life in prison.



As he should.



He murdered that boy because he was raised to hate white people and to view himself as a victim in every situation.



It’s a culture thing. — Sholdon Daniels (@SholdonDaniels) June 9, 2026

Below is the clip of Crockett demonstrating she is a horrible human being:

Rep. Crockett: "Black women live in agony every day that I promise the Metcalfs had never lived through" pic.twitter.com/GVielzMf51 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 10, 2026

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Related: Black Americans Who Support the Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Before I include Crockett's additional comments, let me reiterate the basic facts of the case. Last spring, Texas high school sports star Austin Metcalf told stranger Karmelo Anthony he was in the wrong seat at a track meet. Karmelo stabbed Austin to death. Hunter, Austin’s twin brother, remembered, “I grabbed his head, and I looked in his eyes. I just saw his soul leave, and it took my soul, too."

This is not talked about enough:



Austin Metcalf's killer raised $700k so far in donations from people showing support for murdering a white kid pic.twitter.com/vpzxlzHfYB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 6, 2026

Anthony and his family subsequently fundraised a significant amount of money, which they used for an expensive house, and at every stage, neither the killer nor his family showed any sympathy or remorse. A jury handed Anthony a murder conviction and a sentence of 35 years in jail on Tuesday. But according to Crockett, Anthony was justified in stabbing Metcalf purely because he was white and a football star, which, according to the crazy congresswoman, automatically made him a deadly threat.

Implying she would have stabbed Austin, too, Crockett rambled, “If a 300-pound man is beating me, I'm not limited to fist. I'm telling you right now, if you're twice my weight, I don't believe I am going to survive. If you look at George Floyd, George Floyd died, and they never took out a weapon. So this idea that you can't die is wild.” Serial criminal George Floyd died of a drug overdose, but reality never influences Crockett.

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And again, I want to emphasize that Austin never beat Karmelo. Crockett’s account is completely fictional.

Rep. Crockett (D) says the knife used to kill Metcalf "was not a deadly weapon" pic.twitter.com/evYfecEhqW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 10, 2026

Speaking of which, she also asserted that Karmelo’s knife was too small to be a real threat, even though she admitted to not knowing the real size, and even though he did, in fact, kill someone with it. “I would have argued by the size of it alone that it wasn't a deadly weapon, if it was one of the little ones. But I don't know.”

That last sentence is the only true statement she made. She doesn’t know, and she doesn’t care. Crockett is part of the reason kids like Anthony think they are justified in stabbing random white strangers to death. She is deliberately fueling deadly racial hatred.

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